Drop in to Luxurious Urban Oases in the Sky

A new book gives a birds-eye-view of lush rooftop spaces around the world.

As urban space grows denser, and development stacks upon itself in layers and shoots up beanstalk-like from the ground, more and more people will have friends in high places.

The new book Rooftops: Islands in the Sky by Philip Jodidio (TASCHEN, $70) is an illustrated atlas of some of the most stunning high-up spaces in the world, from towers that double as vertical forests to expansive rooftop vegetable gardens to sunny, cozy perches atop private homes.

The views from these spots are the views of birds and kings. Greenery is a common element, visually tethering these rooftops to the earth below. Windows and balconies abound. The projects vary greatly in scale and style, ranging across continents and coasts. Each is described in English, French, and German, and accompanied by photographs or colorful contemporary illustrations by Boyoun Kim.

The economic case for putting rooftop space to work is strong. Transformed into a garden, bar, or dining space, what was once an overlooked area for junk “suddenly assumes a new value,” writes Jodidio. And there are ecological advantages, as well, Jodidio adds: “A layer of earth and a flourishing tree planted 200 meters off the ground protect and shelter interior spaces from devilish heat gain or loss.” The initial investment of installing a green roof may pay off in lower energy bills and a healthier environment, as well as aesthetic cachet.

The images here are pictures of luxury—of boundary-pushing and impeccable design that is also very expensive. But Jodidio writes that the rooftops we see serve a public purpose, as well. They expand the urban imagination and open new vistas on the use of space in an ever-denser world. The rooftop, Jodidio writes, “is a place for new optimism in the burgeoning global city, a refuge and a hope, an island in the sky from which to look down on the earth.”

Rooftops: Islands in the Sky, $70 from TASCHEN.