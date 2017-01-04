This Month in Urbanism

A sampling of city-focused events around the world. This month: housing policy, innovations in design and technology, urban watersheds, and more.

We’re tracking interesting and important events in urbanism happening around the world. Got an event we should know about? Send the details to nbalwit@citylab.com

January 4

REAL PLANNERS PLAN AHEAD: Universal registration opens for the American Planning Association’s National Planning Conference, which takes place in New York City May 6-9. (APA members have exclusive access to early registration through January 3.)

TESTING THE WATERS: The Environmental & Water Resources Institute and Wuhan University begin the 9th International Perspective on Water Resources and the Environment in Wuhan, China. Hongshan Hotel, Wuhan, China.

***

January 7

TECH TRIP: Mobility Lab hosts the TransportationCamp “unconference,” focusing on the overlap of urban transportation and technology. 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., 3351 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA.

***

January 8

A TRANSPO EXTRAVAGANZA: The Transportation Research Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convenes its 96th Annual Meeting, a five-day event featuring more than 5,000 presentations at over 800 sessions and workshops covering all modes of transportation. Many sessions will focus on transformational technologies, resilience, and public health. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will speak Monday, January 9. Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, D.C.

***

January 11

GETTING THE HOUSE IN ORDER: The Urban Institute presents a panel on Housing Policy Past and Future: Lessons Learned Through the Crisis and the Path Forward. Senior Obama administration officials look back on housing policy challenges coming out of the crisis, and Republican leaders discuss the approach they’ll take moving forward. 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Urban Institute, 5th Floor, 2100 M Street NW, Washington, D.C.

***

January 19

POWER UP: DesignLab at the University of Twente will host a Symposium on Urban Innovations in Sustainability and Energy. Topics will include circular economies, sustainable energy, smart grids, and the built environment. 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at DesignLab, Hengelosestraat 500, 7521 An Enschede, Netherlands.

***

January 25

GONE FISHIN’: Salmon-Safe hosts a free public event called Salmon in the City to highlight “innovations in ecologically sustainable urban design and development that protect water quality and [Portland’s] urban watershed.” Presentations on groundbreaking research from NOAA Fisheries and studio collaborations between leading ecologists, architects, and designers will be followed by a reception complete with Salmon-Safe certified wine and local HopWorks beer. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., UO White Stag Block, 70 NW Couch Street, Portland, Oregon.

CALIFORNIA GREENING: California Natural Resources Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency, and the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research convene the 2017 California Climate Change Symposium, a forum for the presentation and discussion of cutting-edge research on climate change as it affects California, which “informs the state’s strategies and policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to develop programs to safeguard California from a changing climate.” Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel, Sacramento, California. Register here.