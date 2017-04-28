The freaky forests are an artistic cry against global deforestation

Denver’s flora right now seems more suitable for Planetoid Zorp than Earth. Groves of downtown trees have incurred a shocking transformation, their branches turning as unnaturally blue as the glowing water in a reactor core.

This urban surrealism is the work of Australian artist Konstantin Dimopoulos, who is in the process of painting 150 city trees an eye-popping cerulean shade. Though an application of primer and oil-based paint is typically best for exterior wood surfaces, Dimopoulos is using a water-based colorant that’s safe for trees.

“It’s a vibrant, electric blue. The most striking element is how it contrasts against the green leaves,” says David Ehrlich of the nonprofit Denver Theatre District, one of the groups that helped bring the project to town. “I think that people are clearly intrigued because it is striking but also slightly unexpected.”

Dimopoulos’ “Blue Trees” installations—over the years he’s done others in Seattle, Vancouver, London, Melbourne, and elsewhere—are meant to draw attention to the death of the world’s forests. Each year loggers rip up a forested area half the size of England, causing habitat and species destruction, accelerated climate change, and perhaps the total loss of all rain forests in the next hundred years.

The artist hasn’t responded to our request for comment, but he described the project this way to The Park People, a tree-planting organization that is also involved:

I chose to use blue because blue trees do not exist in nature. I want people to notice the trees, to see them as more than just wallpaper in their lives. Change can be threatening. Changing a local environment through color is both disconcerting and even uncomfortable. The trees I color blue will revert back to their natural state. Yet the old-growth forests and rainforests that are being removed from the planet—trees that we cannot see, trees that are hundreds of years old—are irreplaceable, at least in our lifetime.

“We align closely with Konstantin Dimopoulos’ concern over global deforestation and his desire to raise awareness about the importance of forests to the health and sustainability of our communities and our planet,” says The Park People’s Kim Yuan-Farrell. “We hope that Denverites will come away with a new or renewed appreciation for the important role that our trees play.” One way to do that, she suggests, is by volunteering or donating to give free trees to those who can’t afford them.

The artist and his paintbrush, aided by volunteers, will continue blue-washing branches until the beginning of May. The trees will remain that way for the next several months until the paint, aided by whatever rain comes, gradually wears off.