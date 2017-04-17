Lab Report: Betting on a Future With Less Parking

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Forward thinking: With the rise of ride-sharing, and with self-driving cars on the way, some developers are designing parking structures that can be converted to other uses, including shops, gyms, and theaters. Some even expect this not-too-distant future to take hold in one of America’s most car-oriented cities, the Los Angeles Times reports:

“Our world is going to change radically and we are going to be alive to see it. It’s not a generation away, it’s 10 years away,” said Los Angeles architect Andy Cohen… The strategy reflects a consensus among some developers and planners that California’s vaunted car culture is inevitably going to run out of gas — as inconceivable as that might be for many adults who have spent decades controlling their own destiny behind the wheel.

Taxing the gig economy: Some states and localities are starting to tax Uber and Lyft, not only to replace lost taxi industry revenue but also to overhaul tax structures in response an internet-favoring economy. (Route Fifty)

• The New York Times evaluates whether American retail has officially reached its tipping point from traditional storefronts to e-commerce.

Sunshine State Design: Architect’s Newspaper is taking a deep dive into Florida this month, exploring neighborhood-level threats of HUD cuts and Miami’s contradictory identity, among other features in advance of the AIA conference in Orlando (headliner: Michelle Obama).

Streetcar Doubts: Though NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposal for a Brooklyn-Queens streetcar has always assumed the system would be self-financed, a City Hall memo obtained by Politico casts major doubts on that. Streetsblog is saying: “Time to move on.”

TV’s Big Apple: The “Girls” finale inspired the Washington Post to survey how realistically the HBO show and its earlier counterparts depicted New York City real estate, from the outlandish “Friends” pad to the somewhat-realistic East River apartment of “I Love Lucy.”

The urban lens:

Prague's farmers markets are not only great places to nosh, but most have a super vibe that encourages meeting up with friends and hanging out for a while. One of the best places for coffee is Mezzo's. Because caffeine is a food group, isn't it? A post shared by Caffeine Cafe (@europeancaffeinated) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:55am PDT