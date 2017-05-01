This Month in Urbanism: May 2017

A sampling of city-focused events around the world. This month: public space, the good city, and the links between incarceration and environmental justice.

Request for proposals: The Design Trust is seeking “project ideas to ensure New York City’s public realm remains truly public.” Start thinking about how, in today’s political climate, planners and designers can “affirm and ensure that New York City’s public realm provides places of refuge and play, congregation and demonstration, and dialogue and exchange.” Submissions due by June 6, details here.

May 2

GREAT MINDS COLLIDE: Leaders from a wide range of industries will meet in New Orleans between the two weekends of Jazz Fest for the tech-oriented Collision Conference.

May 3

CONGRESS GOES NORTHWEST: The Congress for the New Urbanism will “celebrate the last quarter-century of New Urbanist accomplishments and pivotal moments—while looking forward to the future of building sustainable, equitable, livable places” at the 25th annual meeting in Seattle. Joe Biden will address CNU members on May 3. May 3-6, multiple venues in Seattle, Washington.

May 5

SMART RESTART: The University of Sydney presents the interactive workshop Rebooting Smart Cities for Social Justice & Inclusion to “reimagine and reshape the smart city agenda—and other digital city visions—for fairer, democratic futures, and better city life for all.”2:30 p.m., University of Sydney, Australia.

May 6

PLAN ON IT: The American Planning Association’s 2017 National Planning Conference takes New York. May 6-9, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, New York.

May 9

FREEDOM AND ECOLOGY: Haymarket Books and the Lannan Foundation will host Michelle Alexander and Naomi Klein for a “wide-ranging conversation about the connections between ecological and economic crisis, racism, mass incarceration, deportation and police violence, and the potential power of mass movements of ordinary people to articulate and fight for an alternative. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor will moderate. 7 p.m. Roosevelt University’s Auditorium Theater, Chicago, Illinois.

May 10

BE GOOD: 4x4 Manchester presents a series of talks called The Good City on four consecutive Wednesdays this month to explore the morality of urban environments, starting with The Tolerant City. 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., International Anthony Burgess Foundation, Manchester, United Kingdom.

May 16

EQUAL TREATMENT: Planning Out, an LGBT network for professionals in the Planning Sector, is offering an Equality and Diversity in Planning Seminar at the Town & Country Planning Association in London. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 17 Carlton House Terrace, London, United Kingdom.