This Month in Urbanism: June 2017

A roundup of city-focused events around the world. This month: sustainable transport, architectural film, a gathering of mayors, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th.

June 1

Homeowners and HUD: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is kicking off National Home Ownership Month with remarks by Secretary Ben Carson, an update on the U.S. housing market, and a panel discussion at A New Era of Homeownership. Register here to join in person or listen in on a live webcast. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., HUD Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

Plan to get certified: The APA accepts applications June 1 through June 30 for the American Institute of Certified Planners Certification Exam administered in November. The early-bird application window closes June 7.

Good kid, mad city: Mad City in Riga, Latvia, and “International Happening of Urban Planning,” is billed as a “a sparkling and flavorful event for urban planners by urban planners.” Prepare for discussions on driverless cities and the sharing economy accompanied by fresh coffee and fresh ideas. June 1-2, Riga, Latvia

June 2

Value Village: CANactions School for Urban Studies, based in Kyiv, Ukraine, hosts its 10th International Architecture Festival. The topic this year: values. CANactions seeks to “enhance the creation of places and communities in Ukraine where people love to live and work” and “integrate the most relevant world experience in the sphere of architecture and urbanism to educate and inspire responsibly active change makers,” and this festival is the largest architectural event in Ukraine. June 2-3, Mystetskyi Arsenal, Kyiv, Ukraine

June 6

Popcorn and drafting paper: The inaugural ArchFilmFest London is London’s first festival of architectural film, celebrating the intersections of film and architecture. Screenings, installations, symposia, workshops and an international film competition will explore the places these disciplines overlap, with “documentaries, features, films made about and by architects, works that use algorithms to morph architecture, animation, drone footage, and virtual reality all part of the mix.” June 6-11, ICA and Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf, London

June 8

Get down at the Guggenheim: Treat yourself to some free birthday cupcakes and an encounter with an actor-historian portraying Frank Lloyd Wright—the Guggenheim is celebrating its famed architect’s 150th birthday by reducing admission to $1.50 and displaying “large-scale, rarely seen photographs of the museum during its construction.” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 8, New York, New York

June 23

A mayor event: The United States Conference of Mayors hosts its 85th annual meeting June 23-26, Miami Beach, Florida

June 25

Clever connections: Smart Cities Connect convenes leading technology and solution providers with policy, technology, and resource management leaders like mayors, urban designers, and public works managers. June 25-28, Austin, Texas

June 27

Transport your mind: The Transportation Public Health Link’s International Conference on Transport and Health aims “to bridge the gap between scientific investigation and real-world application.” It’s advertised as an avant-garde experience, “guaranteed to make you feel just a little uncomfortable, a little bit curious and possibly change your perspective.” The 2017 theme is “Changing Perspectives: Health Impacts of Urban & Transport Related Exposures.” June 27-29, Barcelona, Spain

June 28

The cost of carbon: Africa Carbon Forum ”offers a comprehensive programme for project developers and policymakers on the latest investment, finance and development opportunities relating to climate change.” Register here for the conference. June 28-30, Cotonou, Benin

Movin’ on over: The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy hosts its annual sustainable transport summit in the winning city of the Sustainable Transport Award. This year, it’s Santiago, Chile: MOBILIZE Santiago ”brings together urban transport and development practitioners alongside world-class researchers to celebrate best practices and accelerate implementation of sustainable transport projects.” Check out the agenda here. June 28-30, Santiago, Chile