Lab Report: Will Harvey Force Houston to Rethink Development?

Looking forward: In the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, much attention is focused on how Houston’s ”Wild West” patterns of unchecked development have compounded the disaster. A Houston Chronicle column recognizes the storm as a make-or-break moment for the city to construct new policies for growth and flood protection:

"This is one of those events that will precipitate change," said Jim Blackburn, a Houston attorney specializing in environmental matters. "To some extent the question is, how open are our elected officials going to be to hearing messages that in the past they have not wanted to hear?"

Messages like the need to apply tougher rules not just to new developments, but also to redevelopment of existing properties. Or to consider the impacts of climate change on flooding. Or to preserve the flood-absorbing wetlands and native prairies that haven't already been paved over.

Failure to act boldly, Blackburn argues, could imperil Houston's future. Worldwide images of a paralyzed city, with terrified residents plucked from rooftops by rescuers, could make it harder for vital industries to attract skilled workers.