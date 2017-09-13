Montreal's Expo 67 Lives On (In Music Video Form)

  1. Mark Byrnes

Thanks to some tricky editing, the Canadian dream pop band Alvvays gets a gig at the legendary World’s Fair

It’s hard not to feel wistful while listening to Alvvays, the Canadian dream-pop band that just released their second album last week.

Their previous music videos have often provided a very clear visual connection to the band’s charming and melancholic sounds, and their latest uses a very specific place and time to tap into those emotions: Montreal’s Expo 67.

In the video for “Dreams Tonite,” released earlier today, director Matt Johnson seamlessly mixes scenes of the band with footage from the National Film Board of Canada and the Prelinger Archive. While “visiting” Expo, the members ride the automated Minirail, gape at Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic dome, and perform on an outdoor stage for fairgoers.

Expo 67, which featured pavilions for 90 different countries under the overall theme of “Man and His World,” left an enduring cultural mark on Canada, one that has seemingly only grown with time. This year, Montreal has been celebrating Expo’s golden anniversary through museum shows that have centered around the architecture, fashion, technology, and politics behind the event.

In a year with no lack of Expo 67 tributes, Alvvays has delivered one of the more surprising and touching ones yet.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Equity

    Here Is Everything Wrong With 'Bodega,' the Startup That Destroys Bodegas

    We made you a list.

    1. Kriston Capps
  2. Amazon's Seattle headquarters is pictured.
    Life

    The Ultimate List of Top Contenders for Amazon's HQ2

    We sorted through the longshots and likely contenders so you don’t have to.

    1. Sarah Holder
    2. Benjamin Schneider
    3. Alastair Boone
  3. No gas today: A South Florida gas station in the aftermath of high winds brought on by Hurricane Irma.
    Transportation

    Why Florida Ran Out of Gas

    Fuel shortages linked to the two recent hurricanes hindered evacuation and now recovery, highlighting our dependency on a fragile resource.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. In this photo combination, evacuees wade down Tidwell Road in Houston on August 28, 2017, top, as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise, and a car drives down the same road on September 5, bottom, after the water receded.
    Equity

    Zoned for Displacement

    Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may have hit white and non-white families alike, but it will be people of color who will have the toughest time getting their homes back, which is by design.

    1. Brentin Mock
  5. Equity

    The Supreme Court Just Handed Real Estate Developers a Huge Win

    A major new property-rights decision could "work a revolution in land-use law."

    1. Emily Badger
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content