From graphic explainers of government regulations to board-game-style community workshops, new MacArthur Fellow Damon Rich uses design to make cities more democratic.

The MacArthur Foundation recently announced its list of 2017 fellows—24 people from all walks of life who will receive $625,000 “genius” grants, as they’re often called. CityLab is running a series of short conversations with several of the winners.

The urban designer and planner Damon Rich has an old-school cell phone—a deliberate defense against being constantly bombarded by emails. When he got a call from an unfamiliar out-of-town number a couple of weeks ago, he didn’t answer it at first.

“I picked it up maybe after the third call,” he remembers. “Who picks up random calls from Chicago? I’m trying to make out what they’re saying. Your mind is kind of spinning. You’re thinking it’s a credit card offer.”

It wasn’t: The callers were from the MacArthur Foundation, and they were telling 42-year-old Rich that he was a newly minted MacArthur Fellow.

“We hope this is seen as a validation for younger architects or designers or planners to consider working with a public agency.”

“Probably up until that point, it really feels like the highest chance is that this is some kind of weird mistake or joke,” Rich says. “Once you realize these people seem to know more [about you] than what you would get from a Google search, you begin to be worried this might be something legit.”

The award, which Rich calls “one of the most surprising things that’s ever happened to me,” recognizes his two decades of effort to make American cities more democratic through art and design. In 1997, Rich co-founded a nonprofit called the Center for Urban Pedagogy (CUP), which aims to demystify policy and improve civic engagement in cities, especially among young people and marginalized groups.