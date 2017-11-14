A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Compass points

The terror attack on the Hudson River Greenway this Halloween—in which a driver plowed a truck into the Manhattan bike path—cast a harsh light on the state of cycling infrastructure in New York. The greenway, the busiest in the U.S., had obvious safety flaws: fuzzy signage, intersections where bikes tango perilously with cars, and a lack of bollards. It‘s not enough, but the city is working for safer streets. The New York City Department of Transportation is using data and artificial intelligence to try to predict where drivers are most likely to injure pedestrians and cyclists—work I profiled earlier in 2017. Eventually, the city wants to know how well certain safety improvements—such as wider streets, protected bike lanes, and left turn bans, the likes of which are mapped above—affect crash rates, so that they can better tailor future interventions. It’s still early days. In fact, the clearest takeaway so far is that the city needs to physically build more street improvements, so that the AI knows what a “safe street” looks like. Guess you can’t put the cart before the horse… or the data before the bike. “Vision Zero” supporters are tapping into big data in other ways. This month, Strava, the app that tracks users’ athletic activity, re-released a “Global Heatmap” tracing more than 1 billion jogs, hikes, and bike rides by millions of members around the world. (The running scene in London, in striking orange and black, is shown above.) Already, some public agencies are making use of the data to support and protect all that activity. CityLab’s Benjamin Schneider recently wrote about how Utah’s DOT is changing road and intersection designs to be safer for cyclists, based on the map. “It’s replacing anecdote with data,” one local planner told him.