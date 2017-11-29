A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Last week, Google Maps released its annual travel forecasts for the long Thanksgiving weekend, featuring an interactive tool that spits out optimal travel times, and a display of the most hellacious times to travel to dinner and back for 25 U.S. cities, compared to their normal congestion levels. That chart (shown below) looks like a series of sound waves: Behold the steady drumroll throughout Wednesday as families hit the road, crescendoing late that evening, with a subtle reprise on Thursday night. Google also mapped the most unique location searches during Thanksgiving week, for all 50 states. Apparently, Mainers stand out in their yearning for a "bar" during the holiday. Don't we all?