Boosted by a growing middle class, the shopping mall is booming in Central and South America.

Much has been made of the death of the North American mall. It isn’t hard to see why: Dozens of malls have closed over past decade and an estimated 25 percent of the roughly 1,100 still alive in the U.S. are projected to close by 2022. Developers haven’t built a new mall since 2006 (except for one in the bizarre land of Sarasota, Florida). But in Central and South America, it’s a very different story: Developers spent the past decade throwing up as many malls as investors will allow.

From Monterrey to Montevideo, an unprecedented explosion in Latin American mall construction is underway. According to one study, an estimated 100 new malls were built in 2016 alone. Today, the largest mall in the western hemisphere is in Panama.

And with this new mall craze comes mall culture: Like American teens in the 1980s and ’90s, Latin American teens today are spending more and more time milling around malls, sporting Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle gear. Why are malls booming in Latin America and dying in North America?

North American mall managers trying to survive the retail meltdown might learn a few things from their southern neighbors.

A few trends are driving this shift––some good, some bad. For starters, the growth of Latin America’s middle class has been a key part of the story. According to the World Bank, the middle class in Latin America grew by 50 percent between 2003 and 2009, now composing an unprecedented 30 percent of the population. In real terms, this means that 50 million Latin Americans now enjoy greater financial security and have some extra money to spend on mall mainstays like roasted nuts and fidget spinners.

When the American middle class boomed between 1945 and 2005, that translated into car buying, suburbanization, and shopping malls. The Latin American version is following a similar script. And with traditional retail taking a huge hit in the U.S. due to the rise of online retail and the pain of stagnant incomes after 2008, American mall chains, developers, and investors have every reason to look south for opportunity.

But fear of violent crime and a relative lack of high-quality urban environments are also factors in the Latin American mall boom. In cities like San Salvador or Bogotá, malls provide a safe place to shop, and mall managers invest heavily in security. Combine this with the lack of reliable mail and home delivery service that hampers the e-commerce sector and there isn’t much competition for Latin America’s rising middle-class shoppers.