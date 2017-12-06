How Architects Can Design 'Coherent and Peaceful Cities'

  1. Kriston Capps

In Burkina Faso and elsewhere, Architect Francis Kéré approaches design as a medium for easing tensions around political issues like migration.

Watch our interview with Architect Francis Kéré at CityLab Paris.

Three years ago, demonstrators in Burkina Faso set fire to the National Assembly in Ouagadougou. The Burkinabé uprising led to the ouster of the country’s longtime president Blaise Compaoré followed by a short-lived military takeover. Today, Burkina Faso is rebuilding.

Diébédo Francis Kéré designed the next National Assembly building to reflect the reality of life in Ouagadougou. The design by the Berlin-based architect (and Burkina Faso native) is open and transparent, a pyramid whose façade doubles as a public space. The plans include terraces that celebrate (and demonstrate) the country’s agricultural achievements. Low-slung and marked by permeable walls and green event spaces, the National Assembly appears to rise up from the ground. Kéré’s design is grassroots architecture.

“If you create the little box, and you put [up] high walls and fences to protect again, it’s not the solution,” Kéré said.

The design by Francis Kéré for the National Assembly in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. (Kéré Architecture

The architect’s design reads like a series of gardens or pavilions—not unlike the open-air structure that Kéré designed for the 2017 Serpentine Pavilion, the annual series of architectural follies hosted by the Serpentine Galleries in London. The idea of a communal gathering place as a formal design element drives Kéré’s work for London and Burkina Faso alike.    

“My naive idea was, the next time that there is a revolt, they will care for the building,” Kéré said of his National Assembly project. “They will not burn it down, because they use it.”

Social conscience can drive decisions about design that result in more “coherent and peaceful cities,” the architect said. He lists as his primary example migration: a crisis that is changing the shape of cities and dividing people along new political fault lines across Europe. Migration is in many ways a building crisis.

“We have to tackle this problem by creating affordable housing. Not just for those who are arriving,” Kéré said, “but for those who are living there with low income. If you do so, you create the most inclusive situation. You don’t create the tension.”

Kéré knows that architects cannot achieve ideal solutions without effective political leadership, whether that’s in West Africa or Western Europe. The immigration crisis is global. It’s rooted in a misguided understanding of how a society works, Kéré said: Radical opposition to immigration stems from a zero-sum perception that anything good that happens to migrants must be the result of someone taking something away from natives. Design can’t change politics, but it can shift perception.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Pittsburgh's Spinning Plate Artist Lofts opened in 1998 with the support of Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
    Equity

    Another Victim of the Tax Bill: Housing for Artists

    A Kansas senator added an amendment to the Senate tax bill that would prohibit developers from using housing tax credits to build artists' housing.

    1. Kriston Capps
  2. Transportation

    Google Street View Can Reveal How Your Neighborhood Votes

    You can learn a lot about an area just from the cars parked on its streets.

    1. Linda Poon
  3. Equity

    The Tax Bill Provision That Could Hit Cities Where It Hurts

    The State and Local Tax Deduction is regressive. But eliminating it the way the GOP bills propose could be even worse for America.

    1. Tanvi Misra
  4. A woman comforts a distraught child after a school shooting in Atlanta.
    Equity

    The Long Shadow of Childhood Trauma

    A new study suggests that stress experienced early in life damages the ability to assess risk, creating young adults with poor decision-making skills.

    1. Mimi Kirk
  5. Equity

    How Congress's Tax Plans Could Kill a Million Affordable Homes in a Decade

    The final tax bill that goes to the White House could have very little effect on housing affordability—or it could gut mechanisms for encouraging it.

    1. Kriston Capps
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Design »