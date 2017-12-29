13 Maps That Explain 2017

The year's biggest stories in maps—and a few of the best maps, in stories.
There’s no one right way to make sense of a tumultuous year, but at least maps offer one kind of insight: In an ever-more digitally connected world, geography is still, frequently, destiny. From the effects of DACA elimination, to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Houston, to Uber’s wild year, CityLab has reported many of the year’s top stories through the lens of physical place. In November, we launched a biweekly newsletter exploring that cartographic landscape—sign up here.
As a special edition of the newsletter, I looked at some of those big narratives (for cities and the world) in maps, and some of 2017’s best maps, in stories.
Women march
As this map hints, an estimated 2.6 million people joined in 673 marches in all 50 states and 32 countries to protest President Trump’s first 24 hours in office, following an inauguration day marked by violence. The largest was the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., where 500,000 marched down the National Mall, possibly the largest one-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history. In solidarity against the president’s history of alleged sexual assault, many protesters wore pink “pussy hats”: A powerful start to the year that would bring the #MeToo movement.
Gentrifiers gentrify
The year brought more tough conversations about urban inequality, gentrification, and displacement. An affordable housing crisis continued to grip the U.S., with the very poor hit the hardest: In just 12 counties can minimum-wage workers afford a modest one-bedroom unit, one report found. Millions of urban dwellers are at risk of being pushed out of their homes in gentrifying neighborhoods around the country. One sign of the wealth moving in, or, according to writer and historian Thomas J. Campanella, of “creative-class tribal space”? Edison light bulbs. CityLab mapped the march of the warmly glowing (and totally energy-inefficient) orbs down Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.
Russia snoops?
One worrying trend in global affairs: the souring relationship between Washington and Moscow. As investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election continue, Trump has begrudgingly issued sanctions against allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin—aimed chiefly as punishments for alleged election meddling, which Russia strongly denies. Of course, the Kremlin has been building intimate knowledge of the West for decades, as these intricate maps of world cities, drawn by the Soviet military and published this year, show. (Parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the East River shown above.)
Missiles move
North Korea rang in 2017 with claims that it was making “final preparations” on a missile capable of reaching the U.S. There are still doubts about the country’s technological capabilities, but the country did indeed test multiple long-range ballistic missiles (and possibly a hydrogen bomb) this year. Trump undermined U.S. diplomatic efforts by threatening the country with “fire and fury.” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (shown above in an undated photo, apparently measuring distances on a map with Korean People's Army officials) replied, “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.” The situation is expected to escalate in 2018.
Megaregions dawn
For all the hand-wringing after the 2016 election, the divides between “urban” and “rural” aren’t really so clear-cut. Many planners and economists now argue that the U.S. economy is powered by “megaregions”: interlocking workforces in clusters of neighboring cities. To illustrate the point, a pair of researchers produced a series of vibrant maps that stitched together cities like San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento; and Des Moines, Springfield, and Peoria; using an algorithm that measured commuters between them. Bright lights, bigger cities.
Mass shootings accelerate
The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history came in October, when a gunman pent up in a Las Vegas hotel tower showered gunfire on concertgoers across the street, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 others injured. A month later, a man opened fire on churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26. There were dozens of smaller-scale events this year. The Gun Violence Archive reports more than 14,000 people killed and over 29,000 injured in mass shootings (defined here) in 2017. That might make it the worst year on record. Mass shootings affect communities of all shapes and sizes: CityLab charted that geography here (this map does not include incidents after October 2).
Cities resist
In June, President Trump announced the U.S. would pull out of the Paris accord. The landmark climate agreement, signed now by literally every other recognized country in the world, established carbon emission cuts and set a goal of limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius. The accord may have never been enough to save the planet from climate disaster, but the U.S. withdrawal left many world citizens concerned about who’d fill the vacuum in leadership. One unlikely leader: an alliance of cities. The mayors of nearly 400 U.S. cities (some of which are mapped above), representing 60 million Americans, signed a commitment to “adopt, honor and uphold” the goals of the Paris Climate agreement. Possible? We’ll see. But it was one of the year’s most powerful statements of local resistance to federal policy.
Opioids kill
Life expectancy in the U.S. declined for the second year in a row in 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported. The opioid crisis, which reached new proportions in 2017, appears to be the killer: Drug overdose deaths rose by a staggering 28 percent in 2016. In many ways, life lengths are determined by where you live. Indeed, as the Atlantic reported in May, Americans can now expect to die at younger ages than their parents in 13 counties, and the eight counties with the biggest drops in life expectancy are all clustered in Kentucky, one of the top five states in the nation for overdose deaths. Still, the opioid crisis affects communities of all shapes, sizes, and increasingly, colors.
Tech’s power grows
The year was full of splashy tech advancements: Facial recognition software went mainstream, Hyperloop tests broke speed records, IKEA entered the solar battery business, and passenger drones took flight over Dubai. But one tech giant has been making a quieter advance: Google Maps has solidified itself further as the world’s mapping monolith, merging 3-D building and terrain renderings with satellite, aerial, and street-view imagery, plus address, search, and commercial activity data. Justin O’Beirne, a cartographer who has frequently compared Google and Apple Maps data, pointed out in a widely shared blog post that Apple likely can’t begin to compete. What’s it all moving towards? Sounds tin-hattish, but these maps may amount to the world’s greatest training software for Google’s self-driving cars. And, O’Beirne reflects, “Google likely knows what’s inside all of the buildings it has extracted.”
Puerto Rico goes dark
Hurricane Maria changed everything in Puerto Rico. The category 5 storm knocked most of the electric power grid and telecommunications network offline, leaving roads impassable, stymying rescues, and kicking off the longest and arguably most catastrophic power outage in American history. Today, as waves of Puerto Ricans flee to the mainland and the island grapples with compounding health, housing, and financial issues, a third or more of Puerto Ricans are still living life in the dark. Shown above: images of the island lit by night before and shortly after Maria, based on satellite data and mapped by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Marshall Space Flight Center.
Wiped off the map
Nearly half a million Rohingya, the Muslim-majority ethnic group in Myanmar, have fled their homes since an unprecedented and deadly crackdown by security forces of Myanmar’s Rakhine State began in August. “Villages have been burned down, parents or relatives have been killed in front of traumatized children, and women and girls have been raped or brutalized,” reports the UN. Some have described the crisis as an ethnic cleansing. The UN Secretary General called it a “humanitarian and human rights nightmare.” Shown here is a UN map of how Rohingya refugees have swelled in Bangladesh cities, where many have taken shelter. Al Jazeera has more on the crisis in maps.
A red state goes blue
It might be hard to describe the shock of Alabama’s special election to future generations. In the run for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vacant senate seat, Doug Jones, a Democratic former U.S. attorney known as a passionate advocate of civil rights, turned multiple red counties blue, becoming the deep-red state’s first Democratic senator in 25 years. In so doing, he defeated Roy Moore, the arch-conservative former judge who’d been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and assault. Moore had been widely expected to win. Black women voters, who carried Jones to victory, seemed to draw the country’s moral line.
Two minutes of zen
Wherever you were when the moon edged in front of the sun and cast a shadow on Earth, the total solar eclipse that crossed the continental U.S. this August was a rare moment of shared cosmic splendor in what was often a divisive, ugly year. There were lots of great maps charting the event, which was visible from Corvallis, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina (with lots of headaches and excitement for small towns in between). Not since 1918 had the path of a total solar eclipse been visible from a large swath of land. Step back into the umbra (or penumbra) with this joint effort by UC Berkeley and Google, which shows how and when those two minutes of darkness hit any zip code in the U.S.