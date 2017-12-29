13 Maps That Explain 2017

A relief worker checks road conditions on a map of Puerto Rico during aid distribution planning in San Juan. Colin Chaperon for the American Red Cross

The year's biggest stories in maps—and a few of the best maps, in stories.

There’s no one right way to make sense of a tumultuous year, but at least maps offer one kind of insight: In an ever-more digitally connected world, geography is still, frequently, destiny. From the effects of DACA elimination, to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Houston, to Uber’s wild year, CityLab has reported many of the year’s top stories through the lens of physical place. In November, we launched a biweekly newsletter exploring that cartographic landscape—sign up here. As a special edition of the newsletter, I looked at some of those big narratives (for cities and the world) in maps, and some of 2017’s best maps, in stories. Women march

Gentrifiers gentrify The year brought more tough conversations about urban inequality, gentrification, and displacement. An affordable housing crisis continued to grip the U.S., with the very poor hit the hardest: In just 12 counties can minimum-wage workers afford a modest one-bedroom unit, one report found. Millions of urban dwellers are at risk of being pushed out of their homes in gentrifying neighborhoods around the country. One sign of the wealth moving in, or, according to writer and historian Thomas J. Campanella, of “creative-class tribal space”? Edison light bulbs. CityLab mapped the march of the warmly glowing (and totally energy-inefficient) orbs down Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Russia snoops? One worrying trend in global affairs: the souring relationship between Washington and Moscow. As investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election continue, Trump has begrudgingly issued sanctions against allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin—aimed chiefly as punishments for alleged election meddling, which Russia strongly denies. Of course, the Kremlin has been building intimate knowledge of the West for decades, as these intricate maps of world cities, drawn by the Soviet military and published this year, show. (Parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the East River shown above.)

Missiles move (KCNA via Reuters) North Korea rang in 2017 with claims that it was making “final preparations” on a missile capable of reaching the U.S. There are still doubts about the country’s technological capabilities, but the country did indeed test multiple long-range ballistic missiles (and possibly a hydrogen bomb) this year. Trump undermined U.S. diplomatic efforts by threatening the country with “fire and fury.” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (shown above in an undated photo, apparently measuring distances on a map with Korean People's Army officials) replied, “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.” The situation is expected to escalate in 2018. Megaregions dawn

(Rae + Nelson)

For all the hand-wringing after the 2016 election, the divides between “urban” and “rural” aren’t really so clear-cut. Many planners and economists now argue that the U.S. economy is powered by “megaregions”: interlocking workforces in clusters of neighboring cities. To illustrate the point, a pair of researchers produced a series of vibrant maps that stitched together cities like San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento; and Des Moines, Springfield, and Peoria; using an algorithm that measured commuters between them. Bright lights, bigger cities.

Mass shootings accelerate The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history came in October, when a gunman pent up in a Las Vegas hotel tower showered gunfire on concertgoers across the street, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 others injured. A month later, a man opened fire on churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26. There were dozens of smaller-scale events this year. The Gun Violence Archive reports more than 14,000 people killed and over 29,000 injured in mass shootings (defined here) in 2017. That might make it the worst year on record. Mass shootings affect communities of all shapes and sizes: CityLab charted that geography here (this map does not include incidents after October 2). Cities resist (CityLab Latino/Univision/US Climate Mayors) In June, President Trump announced the U.S. would pull out of the Paris accord. The landmark climate agreement, signed now by literally every other recognized country in the world, established carbon emission cuts and set a goal of limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius. The accord may have never been enough to save the planet from climate disaster, but the U.S. withdrawal left many world citizens concerned about who’d fill the vacuum in leadership. One unlikely leader: an alliance of cities. The mayors of nearly 400 U.S. cities (some of which are mapped above), representing 60 million Americans, signed a commitment to “adopt, honor and uphold” the goals of the Paris Climate agreement. Possible? We’ll see. But it was one of the year’s most powerful statements of local resistance to federal policy.