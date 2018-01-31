MapLab: More to Hide Than You Thought

A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Welcome to the sixth edition of MapLab. Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox here. Compass points: The perils of data-sharing Fitness apps: all fun and games, until someone’s spy base is outed by a 20-year-old Australian university student. So goes the story of Strava, the social network and app that traces the jogs, walks, and bike rides of millions of users, aggregating and mapping some three trillion GPS points on a semi-anonymized “Global Heatmap.” Reports emerged over the weekend that the location, layout, and personnel of overseas military bases and spy outposts could be easily detected on the visualization. CityLab previously reported on the map for its usefulness to city planners. Strava’s core pitch is that, by posting mileage, routes, and calorie-counts with a wider fitness community, users will be motivated to exercise. One can opt out of sharing that data, as Strava has stressed in its response to the security uproar. But that partly defeats its purpose.