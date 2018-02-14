MapLab: No Map Is an Island

A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Compass points: Queer love, on the map

Maps leave out more than they include. For better or worse, that’s what makes them so seductive: Maps simplify and order the chaos of reality.

So when a map reveals something about a place or group of people often hidden or silenced, it can be pretty empowering for whoever’s on the map—and threatening for those left off.

That may be part of the story with Queering the Map, a new interactive mapping project by Lucas LaRochelle, a 22-year old designer and student at Concordia University in Montréal. Anonymous users drop pins and write messages across a pink and purple global terrain, locating the moments that shaped their queer identities.

(Queering the Map)

In public parks, college campuses, dive bars, waterfronts, parking garages, and beyond, “entries run the gamut from the romantic and sexual, to the tragic and transformative,” writes Alastair Boone, who co-reported on the map with Martín Echenique for CityLab this week. In a synopsis for MapLab readers, Boone continues:

The project’s goal is to chart the queer experience of physical space onto cyberspace, so that users can engage with each other’s stories freely. As queer spaces are shuttered or decentralized in cities around the world, the map has the potential to document generations of queer history. “As queer life becomes increasingly less centered around specific neighborhoods [and buildings], notions of ‘queer spaces’ become more abstract,” LaRochelle writes on their website. “The intent of the Queering the Map project is to ‘queer’ as much space as possible… to mark moments of queerness wherever they occur.”

First developed about a year ago, the map held more than 5,000 entries by February 8, 2018. Then it got hacked, with a forest of pro-Trump pin drops and messages popping up along the U.S. east coast. Now the map is being rebuilt more securely by a team of volunteer coders. The stakes are high.

(Queering the Map)

“As a young queer person growing up in rural Ontario, where for a very long time I felt like I was the only queer person, I would say the internet saved my life, in terms of seeing representations of queerness… and knowing that there were other people in the world that had similar experiences,” LaRochelle told CityLab.