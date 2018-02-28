A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Welcome to the eighth edition of MapLab. Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox here. Orient yourself: When the streets belong to robots This week, Ford announced plans to dispatch self-driving vehicles to deliver Domino’s and Postmates across Miami-Dade County. I covered the news, but didn’t delve too deeply into something Mayor Carlos A. Giménez said when I asked him why he was keen on the inviting in the new technology. “Ford is going to map all of Miami-Dade County,” he said. “So when AVs become a reality, fully, then we’ll be one of the first communities to get them.” A screen capture of a 3-D streetscape by Civil Maps, an AV mapping company that Ford and others have invested in. (Civil Maps) Right now, most self-driving vehicles rely on maps—ultra-precise, three-dimensional renderings of the road environment, capable of constant updates drawn from the car’s sensor system. There is no single, ideal approach for creating such a map, as both the Financial Times and Bloomberg reported last week. So carmakers like Ford, General Motors, and Tesla are vying with tech giants like Alphabet, Apple, and Uber to build it. The high cost of 3-D mapping is likely to mean just a couple of these players (helped by smaller tech companies they’ve invested in) will eventually dominate.

Less obvious is how cities will benefit. A high-definition map of Miami could certainly help Ford sooner deploy robotic vehicles en masse, bringing cities closer to either a crash-free utopia or gridlocked hellscape, depending on who you listen to. Officials might need some of that map data to make informed decisions to keep demand for AVs from clogging up streets. But, given how companies like Uber and Lyft have engaged on this front, the private sector may not want to share it. A screengrab of a 3-D map by HERE. (HERE Maps) Giménez acknowledged that it could take a fight to get Ford to open up its data, even though he’s opened the roads to Ford. John Kwant, Ford’s vice president for City Solutions, told me he’s amenable to sharing some types of data. He also said he felt encouraged by another recent announcement: Last week, the National Association of City Transportation Officials launched SharedStreets, a free, third-party repository for cities and companies to merge street maps and share mobility data. SharedStreets could eventually work to support autonomous vehicles, a NACTO representative told me. In the near term, it promises cities a lot more leverage to get the maps they need. Compass points: Beyond Parkland Fourteen students and three faculty were killed by a shooter armed with an AR-15 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14. This latest school shooting—the deadliest since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012—has brought a fresh wave of grief and outrage over the country’s gun laws. But the debate over serious reform has long been intractable.

Snapchat’s Snap Map on Feburary 21, 2018. (Screenshot/Snapchat)

This time, though, seems different. The teenaged survivors of the Parkland shooting have turned into powerful overnight activists, organizing protests and school walk-outs, speaking out before the president and the GOP-led Congress, and raising millions to tighten gun restrictions and keep schools and neighborhoods safe. They’ve gained support from youth reformers around the country, who are using their native online languages—including Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat—to get behind the cause.