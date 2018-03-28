MapLab: The High Stakes of Census 2020

A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Normally, only city planners, statisticians, and GIS nerds would be following the news about the upcoming census. (Insert nerd emoji.) But it seems U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has raised the stakes.

Former Census Bureau officials, civil rights attorneys, and at least a dozen states are condemning Ross’s announcement this week to include a question about citizenship in the 2020 census. This debate is largely a partisan one.

Yet the potential damage wouldn’t be restricted to left-leaning communities. In a special dispatch for MapLab, Kriston Capps, a CityLab staff writer covering the census, reports:

The argument for the citizenship question from the Commerce and Justice Departments is that it will help with voting rights enforcement. Critics believe the untested question could lower response rates, from undocumented and documented immigrants, resulting in widespread undercounts. In turn, the numbers that governments and businesses rely on for allocating funds and planning investments would be distorted. Affected states could also see their congressional seats reduced. Yet the partisan appeal of the citizenship question is surprising. Based on neighborhood demographics, median household incomes, and the number of households in multi-unit housing, the Census Bureau’s new mapping tool of predicted mail-in reply rates (detail shown above) shows that the stakes would be high for both parties. Populations with predicted low reply rates are concentrated in immigrant-dense blue states along the West Coast. The undercounts are likely to punish these areas. But deep-red Texas, purplish Florida, and however-you-describe North Carolina are also dotted with these communities. Undercounts of vulnerable, hard-to-reach, and potentially distrustful populations could actually be bad business for Republicans there. Texas, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, and North Carolina are all projected to gain congressional seats after 2020, but a bad count could undermine that process.

Career bureaucrats FTW: The Census Bureau’s new mapping tool, ROAM, is yours to explore. “The primary purpose of the census [is] to apportion funds and legislative redistricting, so we want to be sure that we are counting people in the right place,” Deirdre Dalpiaz Bishop, chief of the Census Bureau’s geography division, told Government Cloud Insider. “We want to educate people on how to use ROAM so they can get the word out in their communities in any way possible.”