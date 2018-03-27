Besides his two most infamous projects, Pruitt-Igoe and the World Trade Center, Yamasaki’s work struck a chord with the public and remains popular today, demonstrating that the humanistic principles he believed in were indeed valid. Minoru Yamasaki and Associates, U.S. Science Pavilion, Century 21 Exposition (Seattle, 1959–62). Archives of Michigan

The architect became progressively self-critical over the spectacular failure of Pruitt-Igoe, the St. Louis housing project he designed. The time is right to reevaluate his work and its place in the history of 20th-century architecture.

The following is an excerpt from Minoru Yamasaki: Humanist Architecture for a Modernist World (Yale University Press): By the late 1970s, Minoru Yamasaki had fallen out of the limelight. None of his foreign designs would be published in American architecture journals. A review of his firm’s project list reveals that in Yamasaki’s last years, nearly a quarter of Minoru Yamasaki Associate’s (MYA) commissions were from three locations: Hawaii, Seattle, and Yamasaki’s home of Troy, Michigan. The few buildings that eventually were constructed in these places were difficult to distinguish as Yamasaki’s, indicating his diminishing role in the design process. MYA’s work gradually lost the distinctive personality that characterized its best buildings of the 1950s and ‘60s. The downward turn of Yamasaki’s reputation gained momentum in the ‘70s after the public demolition of the Pruitt-Igoe apartment complex in St. Louis. The apartments came to symbolize an assortment of misguided postwar endeavors, including low-income high-rise apartments, federally sponsored public housing, and even the modern movement in architecture as a whole. Its critics capitalized on the complex’s deplorable state to vilify the responsible politicians as unfeeling bureaucrats concerned only with the bottom line and to portray Yamasaki as an inept designer who should have foreseen that Pruitt-Igoe’s environment would breed discontent and disorder. That the apartment complex failed was unarguable. But it failed for many reasons, including the same managerial indifference to tenants’ needs that had forced Yamasaki to comprise most of his goals for the project.

This lack of attention continued unabated in subsequent years, and the buildings became dilapidated, crime-ridden, and largely unoccupied while the remaining tenants’ constant pleas for help went unheeded. Just over a decade after they opened, the apartment buildings were castigated for their sorry state in an Architectural Forum article entitled “The Case History of a Failure.” The author repeated Yamasaki’s original objections to many of the Public Housing Authority’s (PHA) cost-cutting decisions and quoted him as saying, “I suppose we should have quit the job. It’s a job I wish I hadn’t done.” As urbanists, architects, and critics directed more attention to these housing complexes, Pruitt-Igoe continued to deteriorate. Only a few hundred residents remained in largely abandoned towers that had been designed for more than 10,000 occupants. In 1971 state and federal authorities decided that the complex was beyond saving and began making plans for its demolition, which took place over a 4-year period. On April 22, 1972, a section of Pruitt-Igoe was demolished; images of the event were widely circulated (and televised). Subsequently, critics circulated these images as powerful reminders of public housing’s limitations and modern architecture’s complicity in its demise. Foremost among the propagators of this myth was Charles Jencks, who would become known for his voluminous writings on Postmodern architecture. More than anyone else, Jencks popularized the notion of Pruitt-Igoe’s destruction as the death of the Modernist-utopian dream and the beginning of a new age for architecture. He implicated Yamasaki in the complex’s failure, encouraging less knowledgeable or attentive readers to naively attribute the project’s lack of success solely to Yamasaki’s design. His best buildings were enticing, photogenic, and very different from the mainstream. In recent years a full-fledged revisionist history has evolved to counter “the Pruitt-Igoe myth,” shifting the blame from the architects onto governmental public housing initiatives and support for urban renewal. Today, Yamasaki is viewed as a scapegoat by most informed members of the architectural and urban studies communities, someone whose quixotic fight against bureaucratic powers revealed the architect's impotence in the face of larger social forces. He had been upfront about his opposition to the forest of towers from the beginning. In a speech to the National Association of Housing Officials he admitted the superiority of the low-rise, low-density structures and announced, “If I had no economic or social limitations, I’d solve all my problems with one-story buildings.” Pragmatically, however, he recognized that that was not possible in the real world. In the end, though, Yamasaki did not have to take the Pruitt-Igoe job or continue with it when it became obvious that he would have to make extreme compromises. This pattern of passive acceptance of inadequate or unfair treatment was repeated—with equally failing results—in the other commission that secured his legacy in American architecture, the World Trade Center. Before the negative facets of Pruitt-Igoe’s subsequent history began to dominate media coverage, Yamasaki emerged from the experience as an important voice in the national debate over high-rise public housing. But on a personal level Pruitt-Igoe’s design process left a bitter taste in his mouth, and not just because of his fights with the PHA. Over time he would become progressively self-critical over Pruitt-Igoe’s design; later he would express doubt about the very idea of communal living. In a speech at the Architectural League of New York, Yamasaki regretted the “deplorable mistakes” made at Pruitt-Igoe. “Under the pressure of public housing economics and bureaucracy and with an over-fascination for a particular site pattern and a novel architectural device, I lost sight of the total purpose, that of building a community,” he said. “We have designed a housing project, not a community, which is tragically insensitive to the humanist aspects of security and serenity and have multiplied tragedy because of the great number of buildings and extent of site.” Without trailblazers like Yamasaki, investigations of Modernism’s proper relation to its historical past would have been more difficult to conduct. By the late 1950s, Yamasaki often mentioned Pruitt-Igoe in his stump speech philosophy of architecture, and by then he revealed his disillusionment with high-rise housing as a whole; “The tragedy of housing thousands in exactly look alike cells may be necessary as an interim measure. I doubt it, but it certainly does not foster our ideals of human dignity and individualism.” His actions supported his opinions. After Pruitt-Igoe, Yamasaki was involved in only one other public housing project, a much-praised scheme for a section of downtown Detroit; by 1955 he had stopped designing low-rent public housing altogether. A remarkable early Internet discussion among Yamasaki, South African political activist Steve Biko, American political scientist Francis Fukuyama, and Egyptian economist Samir Amin conducted in 1976 revealed that his attitude had not changed in the interim. When the conversation turned to human discord, Yamasaki asked his colleagues, “But can people really live together peacefully?” In the absence of a response, he answered himself, negatively: “Whether legal or illegal people seem to want to be apart… In spite of my vision for how architecture could genuinely improve the lives of people it seems that certain real social and economic conditions make this impossible.” A Changing Profession At the time, Pruitt-Igoe’s destruction emboldened a younger generation of architects to lash out at Modernism’s failure to achieve its utopian social goals. For the older true believers like Yamasaki, disasters such as Pruitt-Igoe were catastrophic setbacks. “Social ills can’t be cured by nice buildings,” he said, expressing an attitude contravening his younger, more optimistic self.

As Modernism’s utopian impulses weakened and dissatisfaction with the limitations of an architecture preoccupied with functional and structural issues grew, similarly disenchanted architects tended to take divergent paths: one that led toward an inclusive assimilation of historical elements or another that ended with an autonomous architecture which excluded outside influences to focus on formal manipulations. Both approaches were influenced by a common perception that modern architecture was impotent, having failed to create the utopian world promised by its founders. And both groups became obsessed with architecture’s semantic meanings, as ideas form French structuralism and linguistic theory were tested in the architectural realm. Yamasaki was unwilling to follow either course. He had been decreasing his use of historical forms since the mid-’60s to the point where only a few ground-level arches on his taller buildings remained. The eclectic, literal, or ironic use of history demonstrated by prominent postmodernists such as Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown did not interest him. Instead, he had preferred to use pre-modern historical remnants like arches in a functional manner—in other words, he did not always begin with a general desire to incorporate historical references and then determine where to insert them but usually adopted arches as suitable for a project only if they proved structurally efficient and aesthetically pleasing. Similarly, the retreat into autonomous formal exercises practiced by architects like Peter Eisenman and John Hejduk, which winnowed architecture to the point where it banished concerns about structural honesty or users’ psychological experiences—not to mention programmatic practicalities—was equally unappealing. Semiotic interpretations of architecture as a system of messages akin to other languages, influential for both the inclusive historicists and the exclusive formalists, were alien to Yamasaki and others of his generation. As architecture moved in unfamiliar directions, Yamasaki was left with the honest revelation of structure and his fervent belief in the humanistic triad of serenity, surprise, and delight—at a time when none were considered particularly important. For example, when the 1975 MoMA exhibition of École des Beaux-Arts architecture proved unexpectedly successful, some younger architects worried that it might rekindle inconvenient decorative tendencies of the previous decades. Theorist George Baird, a leader of the burgeoning semantic movement, joked: “I have fears of possible—and perhaps equally likely—unfortunate impacts of the exhibition. I fear that we may well hear a Yamasaki of the 1980s speak of a new ‘architecture of delight.’”

Yamasaki’s buildings seemed frivolous, naive, and disconnected to these designers, whose investigation of architecture’s historical legacy was conducted in a manner different than that to which he was accustomed. Ironically, the leading figures of Postmodernism rejected his work. Venturi singled out Yamasaki in his seminal book Complexity and Contradiction in Architecture, deriding his “architecture of symmetrical picturesqueness” whose unnecessarily intricate exteriors masked uncomplicated floor plans, while Robert A.M. Stern accused Yamasaki of creating “confections of the decorated box school of design.” What these commentators failed to recognize—or accept—was that without trailblazers like Yamasaki leading the way in the 1950s, their investigations of Modernism’s proper relation to its historical past would have been more difficult, if not impossible, to conduct. Mid-century architects like Yamasaki and Philip Johnson had rebelled against their predecessors, rejecting the early Modernists’ anti-historical bias and initiating a rapprochement with history that paved the way for a more complex relation in the ensuing decades. Much of the character of Yamasaki’s work was lost as he and the architectural profession moved from planar surfaces, thinness, and light, attenuated components to an emphasis on mass and solidity in the 1960s; in Paul Rudolph’s terms, from “goldfish bowls” to “caves.” Despite his enthusiasm for precast concrete and attraction to textured surfaces, Yamasaki never warmed to Brutalist size and mass like Rudolph or Marcel Breuer. “Though my architecture is often called too delicate, I cannot envision buildings which are too heavy and brutal just for sensational effect as being particularly enjoyable for people to experience each day,” he said. Nor was he preoccupied with manipulating form, whether unique or Platonic, for emotional or intellectual purposes.