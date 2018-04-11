MapLab: Airports In Abstraction

A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Orient yourself: The art and science of urban structures

Cities are the frequent subject of scientific research in biology, health, environment, and lots of other mainstream fields. But the science of cities themselves—as holistic systems and networks, as “organisms” that function in particular ways—has always been a little more fringe. Also, mind-bending.

Some researchers look for the patterns that make cities grow. For example, Geoffrey West, a senior fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory and a distinguished professor of physics at the Santa Fe Institute, has shown that a set of simple mathematical principles, very similar to those found in nature, govern the structure and growth of cities, as well as corporations and other human-based entities. “Whether you are insects, fish, mammals or birds, you get the same scaling laws,” he told Edge.org in 2011.

Others study street patterns as ledgers of the urban past. (The historic grid makes Boston feel more “European” than other American cities, French researchers believe.) Others look at street layouts as predictors of a healthy population or robust economy. This is what Stephen Marshall, an urban planning researcher at University College London, is doing with the concept of “urban taxonomy”—his 2004 book Streets and Patterns catalogs cities by the shape of their street grids. “Good urban structure is necessary to create good urbanism,” he writes in the introduction to that book.