MapLab: The Watchdog of Gerrymandering

I spoke with Holt for an update on her continuing work to educate the public about redistricting, and what she hopes to see from two other gerrymandering cases under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court cases this year. A screenshot from one of Holt’s educational videos, demonstrating how to preserve boundaries. (Amanda Holt/YouTube) Is gerrymandering always a problem? Legally speaking, not always. There are multiple kinds of gerrymandering. Sometimes you want to give minorities a voice and an opportunity to elect someone who represents their interests. That can be acceptable. What, historically, has been the problem with the redistricting process in Pennsylvania? What I found in my research is that when state officials went to draw the boundaries, they spoke strongly about [making sure] the incumbent would continue to be elected and represent that area. That was a high priority. But that’s not what you find in the Constitution. Our founders felt that people could have the strongest voice by having municipalities and counties unite to elect someone who’d represent them in state or federal government. So when you start splitting apart these areas, it weakens and dilutes the voice of people in the government. Several years after you successfully got the state district map changed, the state supreme court has ordered a new congressional map, following another lawsuit. You’ve been outspoken in critiquing this new map, recently testifying before a state Senate committee. Why?