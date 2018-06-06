MapLab: Machines Are Transforming the Map

A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Orient yourself: The map is an Ourosbouros Google Maps, Waze, Uber, Yelp, and every other smartphone-based service you use to get around involves a fairly intricate map. That map may be interactive, offer navigation assistance, store your preferences, or connect to a network of users. But fundamentally, it serves the purpose maps always have: to liaise between the reader and the world. Just as you must match a Thomas Guide or a subway map to your surroundings before making a move, digital maps still require people to glance up, compare screen to street or sidewalk, and make the next move. Now, as the mapping industry booms alongside the development of autonomous cars, that model is changing. To brake, steer, and slow the car, autonomous vehicle software requires 3-D maps of the surrounding roads. What's more, the machines are also generators of map data. Every time an AV is out for a drive, its sensors gather information about lane lines, curbs, and stop signs that are fed back into the master map.

Humans can incorporate inaccuracies and mismatches in the map as they chart their course. But now, “that ‘human as join’ model of maps is breaking down,” Young Hahn, the chief technology officer at Mapbox, told a keynote audience at Locate, a mapping and location data conference in San Francisco last week. Whereas “humans can look at the world and make the map work,” machines can’t, Hahn said. So that means that the data they gather had better be highly accurate, highly detailed, and at scale. But what does it mean for a machine to draw and follow its own map of the world? Would the result be, eventually, a map that is impervious to inaccuracies and bias? Or is that pure “technochauvinism”? After all, the computer still has to match its map to the world, similar to the way that humans do. The artificial intelligence that “learns” the map could still be confused by minor changes, like a sparkly sticker on a stop sign. That could easily cause an accident or pedestrian injury—more easily, in that instance, than it would with a human driver. In that case, what’s the purpose of a map that reads itself? And what potential subjectivities could still work their way in? These aren’t questions that you don’t hear asked much at tech conferences, but they’re ones that I’m pursuing right now. What do you think, readers? Let me know.