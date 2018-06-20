MapLab: The Voice of a Map Generation

A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Welcome to the latest edition of MapLab. Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox here. Orient yourself: Whose Waze anyways? Christos Christoforos fell in love with Waze quickly. The Greek-born, Italy-based, English-fluent graphic designer felt more relaxed on long drives with time estimates and traffic warnings in hand. He was extra-thrilled to briefly set the app’s navigation voice to that of his favorite comedian, Stephen Colbert, who was a limited-edition guest narrator for Waze in 2015. After those cues officially expired, Christoforos pored through Reddit’s hacker forums for tips to keep Colbert en route. That was when he realized that Waze didn’t give directions in his native tongue, Greek. So in late 2015, Christoforos recorded himself giving directions, using the Colbert phrases as a template, with the hopes that they might be useful to drivers in his homeland willing to hack the app. He also sent the tapes to Waze HQ. The company replied almost immediately: Would Christoforos want to do this, for real? Six months and thousands of strings of professionally recorded speech later, he became the official Greek voice of the app.

“Partially I did it for bragging rights,” Christoforos told me over the phone this week. “But I’m mostly just happy to have contributed.” Within a month, registered users in Greece spiked by 400 percent, according to Waze. This is a pattern in un-Wazed countries. Around the globe, about 900 volunteers lend their time, native knowledge, and occasionally their voices to the app store’s second-most popular navigation tool. These “localizers” add and translate map features like the special names of toll roads or endemic chains of gas stations so that the app can be viable in their home countries. A lot of this activity takes place on web forums and spreadsheets. That’s on top of thousands of self-elected geeks who adjust street segments, fix addresses, add businesses, and otherwise tweak the map on the open-access Waze editing platform. And that’s on top of tens of millions of Waze users who indirectly “donate” data simply by using the app. Love it or hate it, this is how the Waze sausage is made: It’s crowdsourced, top to bottom. Why do volunteer mappers do it? Usually, it’s for the satisfaction of providing others with a useful service. And for Christoforos, it’s the enjoyment of quasi-celebrity status. But while volunteers can make maps more expansive and up-to-date, they can also create inconsistencies and gaps. And while crowdsourcing sounds democratic in practice, the real-world consequences of maps “made by everyone” aren’t collectively decided: Look at the backlash against Waze in crowded communities where the benefits of real-time routing have reached saturation. Broader access in more countries is great, but the more users navigation apps have, the less useful they become. At that point, who benefits from a volunteer-made map, except for the owner—in this case, Waze?