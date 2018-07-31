Ariel Aberg-Riger
Ariel Aberg-Riger is a self-taught artist and visual storyteller who lives in Buffalo. By day, she works as a Creative Director in New York.
SNAP benefits add up to $1.86 per person, per meal. Here's what that looks like.
Editor’s note: Earlier this month, the White House surprised many observers by declaring a successful end to the War on Poverty. Now, the future of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is in the hands of Congress as it negotiates a farm bill. So CityLab visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger is taking a closer look at food aid for low-income Americans.
Some cities’ roads follow regimented grids. Others twist and turn. See it all on one chart.
SNAP benefits add up to $1.86 per person, per meal. Here's what that looks like.
A new simulation may shed light on the living preferences of the largest generation in American history.
A new study documents the huge amount of space taken up by parking, and the astronomical costs it represents, in five U.S. cities.
A report about city-owned streets named after the Confederacy has sparked a broader (and misleading) conversation about Austin’s history.