I have seen the future, and it’s gray.

That’s the first impression a viewer gets from an intriguing 1968 film showing Queen Elizabeth II opening London’s rebuilt Euston Station. The first of London’s intercity rail terminals when it was constructed in 1838, old Euston was seen as confusing and grimy by the end of World War II, its layout struggling to cope with its role as the main hub for all trains to the English Midlands and Northwest. The new terminus, as shown in the British Pathé news bulletin clip above, would be a minimal but efficient, sparkling glimpse of Britain’s future.

That future is now showing its age a little. The new station, designed by William Robert Headley, has an initial somberness to it in the film, one that not even the queen’s odd, feathered hat can enliven. Jump to three minutes fifty, however, and you’ll see how striking, how minimal and spacious Euston must have looked at the time, with its lofty, vaulted hall held up by slender, gleaming black columns. The building manages to recall London’s great steam age terminuses, while still using a completely new vocabulary—and with glass walls replacing the traditional glass roofed shed. The film reveals the terminus as a hive of cutting-edge technology, such as the huge back-office typewriters that dispense a trail of tape shown to the queen on her tour. Ticket offices are no longer narrow, windowed boxes but like the reception desks of a grand hotel, all fitted with a modern ticket printing machine that looks like a sort of gargantuan loom.

Meanwhile the public refreshment facilities house something positively avant-garde for Britain at that period: rotisseries that spin chickens and bread rolls as if they were being treated to a ride on a Ferris wheel. In a city where most older building were still caulked with a thick layer of Dickensian coal soot, the station must have looked like a time capsule from the future, made familiar to 1960s Londoners only by the pasty complexions of its employees and the reassuringly awful look of the food being sold.