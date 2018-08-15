A 1970 film celebrates the construction of Thamesmead, the largest housing project development in the city’s history.

It’s hard to resist the ringing sense of optimism in this 1970 film charting the construction of London’s largest ever single housing project, Thamesmead. A 1,000-acre site on a part-derelict, part-marshy brownfield plot on the banks of the River Thames, Thamesmead was the kind of opportunity planners dream of. Moving on from the grimy row housing, rumbling traffic, and often treeless bleakness of London’s existing inner city, Thamesmead would provide decent, well-proportioned state housing for a working class population—one initially hoped to reach 100,000—enjoying the benefits of Britain’s post-war upward mobility.

When the film, created by the Greater London Council, came out, the paint was barely dry on many of Thamesmead’s gleaming towers and stepped housing terraces, and the whole place must have seemed fresh and new. Accordingly, the narrator talks with confidence of the bright idea to separate Thamesmead’s pedestrians from its vehicles and—in the days before state-built high-rises were stigmatized as the last resort of the desperate—new tenants “lucky enough to live at the top of the block.”

There’s a poignancy to the optimism, given Thamesmead’s subsequent ups-and-downs. The area never quite became the gleaming international role model it sought to be. Its aesthetic of concrete towers and long rows of stepped, balconied condos may have been futuristic at the time, but wasn’t universally loved even when it was sparkling new.

That celebrated separation of cars and people created an inefficient zigzag labyrinth of walkways whose design seemed almost intended to reduce the number of “eyes on the street,” promoting a feeling of insecurity among users. By attempting to draw a line between Thamesmead and the grubby, smoky world of older London, its planners did little to join it to its surrounding districts. A railway ran between the new quarter and its southern neighbor, while the project itself remained something of a backwater, ill-provided with shops.