MapLab: How Satellites Cracked Open A Gold Mine

Landsat on a gold mine To put a spin on the last MapLab lede: If we didn't know what the world looked like, the world would look pretty different. That's the thrust of Abhishek Nagaraj's research. A professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, Nagaraj devotes himself to the question of how maps not only reflect the world but also shape it, in terms of human behavior, political outcomes, and his speciality, economics. To earn his Ph.D., Nagaraj showed how the arrival of Landsat transformed the geographic and competitive landscapes of the gold mining industry, which has long depended on maps to target terrain for extraction. Launched by NASA in 1972, Landsat is the satellite imaging program designed to map the entire surface of the earth, which it eventually did. But in the early years, different regions of the planet were captured by its orbiting eyes at a somewhat staggered pace.

In his dissertation, Nagaraj took the regions of the planet that were most extensively mapped in Landsat’s first 15 years and compared them to a private, hand-collected database of major gold discoveries dating back to the 1950s. Controlling for variables like the price of gold and the level of financial support for mining in each country, he found that Landsat maps doubled the likelihood of new gold discoveries in the areas they covered. Part of the explanation, Nagaraj found, was that Landsat provided unprecedented public access to geographic knowledge. That helped mining startups compete with more established firms. Before, aerial images of the planet had to be taken by aircraft, an expensive proposition that only larger companies could afford in limited doses. Not everyone will be thrilled to discover how extractive industries take advantage of government maps to do their work, environmentally devastating as it frequently is. But that’s the thing about information in the public domain—the U.S., at least, hasn’t generally put many limits on what can be done with it. But, on the Earth protection front, Landsat imagery is equally instrumental for climate researchers and first responders to fires, floods, and other disasters. As MapLab pondered earlier this month, how much more of the West would be burning if not for these views from space? “Maps have a local impact,” Nagaraj told me earlier this summer. “It’s a story that plays out over and over again on a global scale. And don’t even get me started on interplanetary maps.”