MapLab: Satellites on Fire

A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

Welcome to the latest edition of MapLab. Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox here.

Blazing satellites

If we didn’t know what Earth looked like, what would Earth look like?

It’s not a trick question. Satellite photography has transformed how we understand the world. Without a bevy of orbiters hundreds of miles above the planet’s surface, for example, it would be hard to grasp—and fight—the wildfires devastating the Western U.S. this summer.

Soaring over California. (NASA)

Last week, NASA's Aqua satellite captured remarkable images (one is shown above) of several fires burning up California, including the Mendocino Complex Fire in the northern part of the state. That blaze has grown to cover 363,845 acres, making it the largest wildfire in California’s history. It is still only 60 percent contained.

Thermal bands attached to that NASA satellite also pick up temperature readings, indicating exactly where the earth is on fire. With fires of this magnitude, that data comes in handy, since thick grey clouds are obscuring the photographs. “Across the entire state is a blanket of smoke,” reads a NASA news release from August 7. Satellites from NOAA and the National Weather Service are also measuring the depths of those plumes, as well as how far the plumes are blowing—which is very far. One NWS map from August 8 shows smoke from the western fires making it to the East Coast and beyond.

(National Weather Service)

Apart from showing the smoke’s impressive extent, the intensity of colors on that map (shown above) drive home just how much fuel these fires are consuming.