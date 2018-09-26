How many volunteers did you gather up, all told?

We had 745 local rescuers, 70 percent of which had a home address in one of the Carolinas, which is so important because local volunteers have the best local knowledge. They know the people, they know the neighborhoods, they know the roads. It tends to go so much smoother and effectively when you have local volunteers.

We also had about 4,500 people sign up as remote volunteers, which was actually too many. These were folks who helped dispatch rescues, coordinating back and forth between evacuators and evacuees, and were helping make sense of the storm.

It seemed like pre-storm evacuations went a lot more smoothly with Florence than other recent mega-storms. Would you say so?

We got a lot of pet rescues where there were no people home. That tells me a lot of folks evacuated. So it seemed like orders were heeded, for the most part. But we still had more people rescues than animals. And you know, I always try to tell people, it’s above my pay grade to say why someone does or does not evacuate. Just because some choose to stay doesn’t mean they’re idiots. They might not have, or there are extenuating circumstances. They still deserve love.

Lessons learned for the next event?

There have to be more formalized and official partnerships with spontaneous volunteers and the official emergency management agencies. Otherwise it’s just chaos. We consider our platform one of the best ways to do that, but it’s hard to do during a response. So it’s part of our ongoing work to make those connections with EMs during “steady state” [Ed: i.e., not during a disaster].

We coordinated a lot of successful rescues. But some did not succeed. We did have at least one case that a rescuer followed up on, and the person was dead, and we passed that on to the police. That’s rough. You know, for us, this takes everything personally. You can prepare for a year, and you still don’t feel ready, and it still feels like a personal failure every time someone dies. It sound naive, but with disasters like these, I do think a lot of problems can still be solved with more engagement ahead of time.