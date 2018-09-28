Martha Park
Martha Park's writing and illustrations have appeared in Ecotone, Image, The Common, Gravy, the On Being blog, and elsewhere. She is from Memphis, Tennessee.
The final days of Foote Homes reflects the city’s inability to protect its public housing residents in the face of private redevelopment.
Editor’s note: For her latest visual story, CityLab contributor Martha Park takes a look at how Foote Homes—Memphis’s last public housing project standing—met its end with little regard for the future of its residents.
