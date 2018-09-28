Ariel Aberg-Riger
Ariel Aberg-Riger is a self-taught artist and visual storyteller who lives in Buffalo. By day, she works as a Creative Director in New York.
It wafts and weaves through the struggling industrial city, disproportionately affecting its public school students.
Editor’s note: This month, CityLab’s visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger looks at America’s deteriorating public schools through the lens of Camden, New Jersey’s economic decline and environmental degradation.
In his new book Winners Take All, Anand Giridharadas argues that plutocrats have co-opted the language of social change while reinforcing their own power.
A generation ago, places like Oklahoma City felt as if they were in a permanent state of decline, says its longtime mayor. Here’s why people are coming back.
Two decades ago, a Swiss inventor laid the foundation for the big mobility innovation of 2018.
It wafts and weaves through the struggling industrial city, disproportionately affecting its public school students.
In cities like Jacksonville and St. Louis, maps of mortgage approvals and home values in black neighborhoods look the same as they did decades ago, before the passage of the landmark fair housing law.