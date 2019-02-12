On February 10, 1969, one of the most iconic Brutalist buildings in the United States opened to the public. When Boston City Hall was completed, the city celebrated with a week-long run of celebrations, from a concert by the Boston Pops to a performance by the Boston Ballet, finished by a champagne toast. Attendees received a metal lapel pin as a memento.

Now, the building, designed by architects Kallmann, McKinnell & Knowles, is 50—and the pin is back. Joyce Linehan, chief of policy for Boston’s Mayor Marty Walsh, still has an original pin, which local designers Chris Grimley and Shannon McLean used as the basis for a reproduction. Their new pins, cast in bronze and hand-patina’d, depict the reverse-ziggurat structure as it might look warmed up by the sun.

Grimley and McLean’s studio, OverUnder, is selling the pins—issued in a limited run of 50—for a non-trivial $250 each. But each one comes with a letterpress card with one of the original competition sketches for the building, signed by one of its architects, Michael McKinnell. And according to the designers, a “significant percentage” of proceeds will be donated to docomomo US, a nonprofit that works to preserve modern architecture, landscapes, and design.

Boston City Hall probably hasn’t gone a day of its 50 years without criticism. (One critic said it looks “like the crate Faneuil Hall came in.”) Brutalism remains a controversial style, with some decrying its raw exteriors and monumental scale, and others, like Grimley, appreciating the progressive design and its association with a robust public realm. Grimley prefers to call such architecture “heroic” rather than Brutalist.