Luxury flat owners who feel their privacy is invaded by a public viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern have only themselves to blame.

So said a judge at the British High Court Tuesday, at the end of a two-year-long court battle between the world's most visited modern art gallery and residents of a condo development that overlooks it. Since opening as an extension in 2016, Tate Modern’s eye-catching Herzog + De Meuron-designed Blavatnik Building has become famous for its top floor, daytime-only viewing gallery. It’s well-known not because of its impressive panorama of London landmarks, but for the unusually intimate views it offers in through the windows of a luxury residential complex called Neo Bankside, which lies directly opposite.

Residents at Neo Bankside, which welcomed its first residents in 2013, have been trying to get the offending section of the Tate’s viewing platform shut down since 2017. Yesterday’s verdict was nonetheless unequivocal: according to Justice Anthony Mann, people living in the overlooked apartments have to accept that their sometimes spectacular views “come at a price in terms of privacy.”

This is an area that has become prestigious thanks to the influence of the public institution it hosts, not the wealthy people who later moved in next door.

It’s an abrupt end to a case that has proved a heavily publicized stand-off between private wealth and a public institution, with each sphere fighting to preserve dominance of a narrowly confined space. On first glance, the verdict might seem a little harsh. Few people like the idea of being on display in their own homes, let alone (as the court noted had happened) having people wave at them, or even on very rare occasions make obscene gestures. Some residents complain that images of them in their own homes have turned up on Instagram, with some owners so upset by the attention that they have come close to avoiding the apartments altogether.

Feelings of sympathy for the residents nonetheless struggle to survive on first sight of Neo Bankside itself, a development that could scarcely scream “look at me” any louder without being constructed entirely from neon. The Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners-designed development, where apartments are currently going for up to $4.6 million (£3.5 million), has walls almost entirely constructed from glass, and the development’s six towers are covered in protruding “winter gardens” (i.e. glassed-in balconies) that bristle like porcupine spines. The building’s lower apartments are already so exposed to passers-by that looking through their windows feels quasi-pornographic.