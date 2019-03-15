Bauhaus, the house: Walter Gropius built this Lincoln, Massachusetts, home in 1938. Zack Seckler/AP

A roundup of reads for fans of Walter Gropius, Mies van der Rohe, Marcel Breuer, and other big names of the Bauhaus art and design movement.

If CityLab’s Building Bauhaus series has stoked your appetite to learn even more about history’s most influential art school, you’re in luck: The Bauhaus centennial this year has prompted a flurry of new and reissued books. Below are some suggestions for further reading. The ABC’s of ▲■●: The Bauhaus and Design Theory

Edited by Ellen Lupton and J. Abbott Miller

Princeton Architectural Press, $29.95 A reissue of a book first published in 1991, The ABC’s of ▲■● explores the graphic achievements of the Bauhaus through the lenses of psychoanalysis, geometry, and early-childhood education. The book’s title refers to Wassily Kandinsky’s belief that geometric forms have a universal correspondence with certain colors: The triangle is inherently yellow, the square red, and the circle blue. (Kandinsky even “proved” this via a questionnaire he distributed at the Bauhaus in 1923.) Critical essays draw parallels between these forms and the shapes used in teaching by kindergarten pioneer Friedrich Froebel, discuss Herbert Bayer’s influential Universal typeface, and explore the Modernist ideal of a purely visual language. Edited by two renowned graphic designers, The ABC’s of ▲■● lives up to its subject in its own design, which elegantly integrates copious drawings, photographs, and typographic samples.

International Architecture

Walter Gropius (1925)

Lars Muller Publishers, $45 Lars Müller has translated and republished the first of the school’s Bauhausbücher to its exact original design. In the book, school master Gropius takes readers on a photographic tour of the world’s most modern factories, office buildings, and housing complexes. Gropius was eager to see architecture break away from 19th-century traditions. “The master builders in this book embrace the modern world of machines and vehicles and their speed,” he wrote. “They strive for ever more daring design means to create a sense of soaring high and overcoming earth’s inertia.” Gropius: The Man Who Built the Bauhaus

Fiona MacCarthy

Belknap Press of Harvard University Press; $35 In the first full-length biography of Gropius in a generation, Fiona MacCarthy traces his eventful life, from his Berlin childhood and military service in World War I to his brief exile in England and new life in Massachusetts, where he led Harvard’s design school and co-founded what would become the largest architectural practice in the U.S., The Architects Collaborative. MacCarthy, who has authored biographies of William Morris and the poet Byron, finds Gropius to have possessed an “extraordinary charisma” and sees him as a “great survivor” of the upheavals of the 20th century. “Not the least of the myths I have had to contend with in writing his life is the idea that Gropius was doctrinaire and boring,” she writes.