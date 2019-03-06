2019 Pritzker Prize Goes to Japanese Architect Arata Isozaki

The terraced museum of Ceramic Park Mino (2002) in Gifu, Japan, includes gallery spaces, conference rooms, tea houses, and a public workshop. Situated in a valley, it defers to the surrounding landscape and serves as an extension of the topography.

This is the fourth year out of the past 10 in which an architect or architects from Japan have carried off the $100,000 award, continuing a recent trend away from giving the prize to a European or American “starchitect.”

In its citation, the jury wrote of 87-year-old Isozaki: “Possessing a profound knowledge of architectural history and theory, and embracing the avant-garde, he never merely replicated the status quo but challenged it. And in his search for meaningful architecture, he created buildings of great quality that to this day defy categorizations, reflect his constant evolution, and are always fresh in their approach.”

Japanese architect Arata Isozaki has won the 2019 Pritzker Architecture Prize—the field’s top honor. Considered “the Nobel of architecture,” the Pritzker Prize is bestowed annually by Chicago’s Pritzker family through its Hyatt Foundation. The eight-person jury was chaired this year by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Arata Isozaki was born in Ōita, on the island of Kyushu, in 1931; he was a teenager when the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed. “My first experience of architecture was the void of architecture, and I began to consider how people might rebuild their homes and cities,” he said. He studied architecture at the University of Tokyo and apprenticed under famed architect Kenzo Tange (winner of the Pritzker in 1987).

Isozaki broke out as an international figure in the 1980s and early ’90s, designing the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (1987); the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, for the 1992 Summer Olympics; and the Team Disney Orlando building in Florida (1991).

More recent works by Isozaki include the Ceramic Park Mino in Gifu, Japan; Shenzhen Cultural Center; the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha; Shanghai Symphony Hall; and Allianz Tower in Milan.

Isozaki’s architecture is impossible to boil down to a signature style: It has taken on aspects of Metabolism, Brutalism, High Tech, Postmodernism, and vernacular traditions over the six decades of a prolific career. “Clearly, he is one of the most influential figures in contemporary world architecture on a constant search, not afraid to change and try new ideas,” wrote the jury, who also hailed him for his contributions to architectural theory and city planning and his promotion of younger architects.

Nevertheless, the choice of the venerable Isozaki stands in contrast to recent Pritzker picks who are known for their socially driven and humanitarian designs, such as Chilean social-housing innovator Alejandro Aravena, honored in 2016, and Shigeru Ban, the 2014 winner, who has designed for disaster survivors and refugees. “The Pritzker has been swinging wildly in tone with its choices in recent years,” as critic Alexandra Lange noted in Curbed.

Isozaki will receive his award in May in a ceremony at Versailles, near Paris.