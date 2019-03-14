Unpacking Tel Aviv’s White City

  1. Ariel Aberg-Riger

If Tel Aviv’s history is a story of sanctuary and self-isolation, then its buildings designed in the Bauhaus style are monuments to just that.

Editor’s note: For CityLab’s Building Bauhaus special report, visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger explains how Tel Aviv’s concentration of Bauhaus architecture came to be and what it represents today.

Further reading:

  • “White City of Tel Aviv,” UNESCO
  • “Bauhaus Fundaments” (PDF), RISD
  • “Form and Light: From Bauhaus to Tel Aviv” (Book), Yigal Gawze
  • “White City, Black City: Architecture and War in Tel Aviv and Jaffa” (Book), Sharon Rotbard
  • “Tel Aviv’s Architectural Brutalism: Ugly, Hated, but Glad to be Gray,” Haaretz
  • “Quick History: The Bauhaus and Its Influence,” Apartment Therapy

