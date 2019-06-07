Unlike Eero Saarinen’s TWA Flight Center in New York’s JFK Airport, whose seductive shape was functionally obsolete from its opening in 1962, Washington Dulles remains a delight for the modern traveler as much as the photographer or architecture historian.

Saarinen’s Dulles, unlike the various terminals at JFK built in accordance to that airport’s 1955 masterplan, was truly designed for the Jet Age. As seen in the Eames Office’s 1958 film The Expanding Airport: A study of service and convenience for Washington International, Dulles, which also opened in 1962, would prioritize comfort.

Created by the married industrial design duo of Charles and Ray Eames, who collaborated with Saarinen and the rest of the Dulles design team, The Expanding Airport uses cartoony hand-drawn animation to convey the stresses that mid-1950s passengers faced as the scale of new airports expanded. “Walks, which were once filled with romantic anticipation of adventures, will become more and more irritating as the high-speed flights come into service,” the narrator warns. But then here comes then-named Washington International to usher in a new, more enlightened era of airport design.

The film emphasizes the importance of minimizing the various stairs, doors, wind blasts, and odors one faces from check-in to boarding. The most exciting solution is the design team’s mobile “Departure Lounges”—the bus-like vehicles that ferry passengers from terminal to aircraft that remain one of the most memorable elements of flying out of Dulles to this day.