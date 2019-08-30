According to a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, the posters were designed by the New York firm Tandem , the firm behind the congresswoman’s election campaign.

Surprise!✨I am thrilled to announce the launch of our #GreenNewDeal art series with custom Bronx & Queens GND posters. The Bronx edition poster will be given for free as a limited release to the public at our Pelham Bay Nature Day & Backpack Giveaway in the Bronx tomorrow. /1 pic.twitter.com/xD4AinKrWi

On Friday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave Twitter users a look at two new posters her office is issuing to promote the Green New Deal, apparently the beginning of a series of GND-themed posters for the Bronx and Queens:

If the posters seem at first glance to have a retro vibe, you’re not wrong, as the congresswoman confirmed in a follow-up tweet. The chunky all-caps type, the emphasis on places of natural beauty, and even the color palettes are intended to evoke posters produced nearly a century ago by a singular federal program in American history: the Federal Art Project, an office of the New Deal-era Works Progress Administration. (The program survived the termination of the WPA for a few years within a new agency, the Federal Works Administration.)

The Federal Art Project was one of five cultural initiatives, known collectively as Federal One, that employed out-of-work writers, musicians, artists, and actors. Over the eight years of its existence, the project’s thousands of artists produced a staggering amount of public art, including 108,000 paintings, 17,000 sculptures, and 2,500 murals. Some 35,000 poster designs were part of that output.

The posters served manifold purposes, from advertising dramatic productions, agricultural fairs, and community art classes, to issuing public-health warnings about tuberculosis testing and workplace hazards. In the program’s final years, after the United States had entered World War II, artists designed posters with messages urging citizens to be on the alert and to support the war effort.

Perhaps the best-recognized Federal Art Project posters today, though, are the ones from the 1930s that advertised national parks and monuments. Often rendered in pastel and earth tones, they conveyed the majesty of landscapes like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone in a style that was modern and romantic at once.

The new GND posters more than nod to these forerunners—they even replicate their distinctive “gaspipe” lettering. It’s not hard to see why Ocasio-Cortez and other framers of the Green New Deal wanted to tap into this history. Most obviously, the artistic homage helps position the GND as the successor to the original New Deal, which GND advocates have tried to do rhetorically as well as visually. The posters also remind us that a not-insignificant focus of the New Deal was the protection of natural resources. The Civilian Conservation Corps enrolled a total of 3 million young men who helped manage forests and carried out projects to control soil erosion and prevent floods, among other tasks. The parallel with the climate-resilience vision of the GND is clear.