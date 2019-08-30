I’ve been looking for Atlas, Illinois, my entire life. For years, my daily commute involved turning east at the four-way stoplight in the center of this unincorporated town in the western part of Pike County, about 100 miles from St. Louis. After Atlas came a series of rural hamlets without zip codes that held nothing but a rock shop, a trading post that sold beer and arrowheads, one of the last drive-in theaters in America, and finally my employer: a fruit stand with three shopping carts in New Hartford, right off of Highway 54.

Despite its name, Atlas was always tough to locate. Back when road maps were still handed out free in gas stations, Atlas was always my navigational landmark. I grew up in Pleasant Hill, seven miles south along the Great River Road; as a child, I learned how to find my hometown on a map by tracing a finger along the Mississippi River, the edge of the state, looking for Atlas.

Now, of course, you can just type in “Atlas, Illinois” and Google Maps will take you there. If, however, in a fit of anachronistic self-flagellation, you type only “Atlas,” you’ll get a list of GIS companies nearest your location, suggesting more maps for you to consider.

But even if its existence on the world’s largest digital atlas goes only half-heartedly acknowledged, Atlas’ position at the intersection of State Highway 96 and U.S. Highway 54 has ensured the town a consistent imagistic cataloguing. Since 2007, all of Atlas has been thoroughly captured and documented by Google Maps’ all-seeing cartographic eye. And though I left the area in 2012, I have been watching minute but transformative alterations to Atlas through Google’s portal ever since.

I justify these digital sojourns by telling myself that it gives me a visual companion to the stories I hear from my parents who still live nearby—the new bridge to Missouri has finally opened, and the Atlas Cafe, under new ownership, has great fried fish. But the truth that Google Maps confirms, through more than a decade of images, is that most things eventually seem to leave.

Moving through the years across the slider on Google Maps will show you this: The trading post has closed, the rock shop burned down, and the drive-in theater up the road weeded over, waiting for a digital projector. Even some of the trees have left from the nursery, which holds up one quarter of Atlas’ four-way intersection. The hot rods up in “Hot Rod Heaven Too” will also one day roll away, housed in a building that was once an antique mall. The oldest building in the county—now a private residence—still stands here in Atlas, though, regal and severely out-of-place in a town that never grew up around it.

This is at the root of my fascination with this atlas of Atlas: I was there once, and here is the proof.

There are other Atlases in the United States, in Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Texas. Somehow, they all seem to look just like my Atlas: rural, unincorporated communities with a smattering of houses, and sometimes a church and a cemetery, as if to fully incorporate and grow an atlas has always been impossible.

The images that capture the town’s decline come with ever-important digital watermarks, which imply that Google itself is claiming the imagistic history of Atlas. The company has preserved a part of my own history, too, caught as I have been by its lens the summer before I left Atlas for good, loading trucks and delivering produce up the road at Ackles Farm Market. That’s my Ford Ranger in the picture, the one with the decals off my high school football helmet. I admit this is at the root of my fascination with this atlas of Atlas: I was there once, and here is the proof.

And yet, because Atlas doesn’t possess its own zip code, Google continuously insists on saying that my virtual visits to Atlas are to the town with the nearest post office. By refusing to name the place, the most comprehensive mapping system ever invented denies me fully what I know to be true: that I am categorically in Atlas when I find it on a map. Google Maps does this across the world, of course, but it is especially poignant in a town of this name. If Google Maps displays that nothing in Atlas stays, perhaps it means that it is a real town that has grown fake, captured and preserved best by the technology that has replaced its namesake.