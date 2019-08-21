A Bad New Argument Against Scooters: Historic Inappropriateness

Neighborhood change can be a frightening thing for longtime residents. A proposed mid-rise threatens to blot out someone’s cherished view. A new bus stop might bring fears of future parking troubles. And a scattering of dockless scooters may herald the rise of a new generation with different priorities—one that’s happy to sacrifice some sidewalk space to get around without a car.

For example, see a recent tussle over dockless electric scooters in Old Town Alexandria, a district of the Northern Virginia city that has been designated as historic since 1946. There, a local vigilante has been slapping “Save Historic Alexandria” stickers on Lime, Bird, Jump, Bolt, Skip, Spin, and Lyft two-wheelers that are apparently violating the area’s colonial-era aura.

There are all kinds of legitimate reasons to criticize scooters—left dumped on the sidewalk, they impede wheelchairs and strollers, and the devices don’t have the greatest safety record. But historical incongruity is not one of them. Did you know, for example, that the original scooter craze struck in the 1910s, when motorized foot-vehicles (which looked remarkably similar to their contemporary counterparts) were a hit with socialites and suffragettes? Aviator Amelia Earhart was a fan, long after the initial “Autoped” craze wore out. And if that episode happened far too long after the Revolutionary War for Alexandrians, note that the scooter-stickerer was reportedly seen driving off in a Lexus sports utility vehicle. Last I checked, those weren’t around in General Washington’s day.

The point is that this particular cry to “Save Old Town” is transparently self-serving. Instead of engaging in a good faith debate about what’s best for the public, this resident decided to come up with her own criteria for what counts as “historic” in order to impede change, as Joanne Tang wrote in Greater Greater Washington this week. Alexandria, it turns out, has a history of employing suspect “historic preservation” defenses, Tang writes: For example, in 2010, a resident opposed a restaurant’s application for outdoor alleyway seating by saying that it was important to “preserve Alexandria’s seaport history.” As if sailors never dined al fresco!

Homeowners deploy the concept of historic character to protect the narrowest possible interpretation of history: their own recent memory of a place

Why do people do this? Part of the answer is that opposing new things in your community by saying “I find change scary” isn’t likely to get you very far in city halls. As Wendy Sarkissian, a veteran city planner and author who has studied the psychology of NIMBYism, recently explained to me, it’s more effective to use language that bureaucracy can understand. Hence, we find people rejecting a low-emissions bus line on environmental grounds, battling new affordable housing with concerns about parking or traffic (even though a higher population tends to liberate more funding for transportation projects), and jousting against aesthetic alterations with the old chestnut of “preserving neighborhood character” or its variants.