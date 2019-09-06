One Solution for America’s Empty Churches: a Change of Faith

The interior of a vacant Catholic church in Buffalo, NY. David Duprey/AP

On Buffalo’s East Side, long-vacant churches are finding new uses as mosques and temples. But faith-to-faith conversions can be controversial.

Over the past few decades, vacant and underutilized churches have become a familiar sight in American cities. In some cases, a congregation or a religious governing body—say, a Catholic diocese—will sell the church to developers, who then turn them into apartments, offices, art galleries, museums, breweries or performance spaces. But what about churches in neighborhoods that aren’t doing well, areas that are less attractive to developers looking to turn a profit? In Buffalo, New York, two empty Roman Catholic churches were recently converted—not into apartments or offices, but into other places of worship. One became an Islamic mosque, the other a Buddhist temple.

Today, the mosque offers camps for children and runs a school on the premises. The neighborhood residents—not all of whom are Muslim—have been largely appreciative of the new facility, especially the new playground on the premises. The Buddhist temple, on the other hand, made very little changes to the interior, aside from removing the Stations of the Cross and the altar. The priest, Bhiksu Thich Minh Chanh, replaced the statuary with large Buddha statues. But the pews are still there, save for a few rows in front that were removed and carpeted for prayer services. The neighbors in the immediate vicinity—some of whom had attended services at St. Agnes—told us that they were sad that their church was gone. But most were happy that, at the very least, it continued to be used as a place of worship, as opposed to lying vacant, or worse, being demolished. Even with the neighborhood’s support, the temple has been vandalized several times; clearly, not everyone is happy with the conversion.

Other cities, like Cincinnati and Detroit, are also grappling with the issue of empty and underused churches. Each, like Buffalo, has growing immigrant populations. Buffalo has shown how faith-to-faith church conversions can be a win-win situation for everyone involved: The diocese gets to sell a redundant property, immigrants can acquire a property that will strengthen their community, and the city builds its tax base by attracting new residents to the area.