Why a Train Station Addition Has Parisians Outraged

French architects certainly haven’t minced their words in lining up to attack a planned redevelopment of Paris’ Gare du Nord station. Last week, 19 architects, including Pritzger-winner Jean Nouvel, published an open letter in Le Monde castigating France’s national state-owned railway company, SNCF, for its plans to expand the largest rail station in Paris, increasing its surface area by more than two-thirds with a new development featuring a shopping mall and offices. The project, dubbed StatioNord , is part of a slate of transportation improvements that will help Gare du Nord in its future role as a hub connecting venues for the 2024 Olympic Games. But the plan, the architects insist, would be inherently harmful to Paris’s patrimony and function as a steel-and-glass insult to rail users. Those are pretty strong words, but when you look closely at the project, they might be fair.

Visually, the new addition’s design is unexciting but hardly catastrophic. A collaboration between SNCF’s “Stations and Connections” department and Auchan—a big-box retail group that could loosely be described as France’s Walmart—the huge new wing will largely snake around the rear side of the historic station building’s glorious mid-19th-century train sheds, rising above platform space and replacing a small 1980s shopping mall and Metro access route that is unlikely to be missed. StatioNord’s glass facade will not rise higher than the existing station roof, while around its long sprawling back portion, an existing row of buildings means that passers-by will only get peek-a-boo glimpses of it at best. It will boast a green roof, lots of bicycle parking, and a host of new retailers. While few Parisian hearts will race at the thought of getting another mid-range brand emporium—one that critics worry will further tax an already congested area—overall, drawing a mustache on the “Mona Lisa” this is not.

Here’s the real problem with the new station plan. Currently, rail passengers can enter the station and go directly onto a train (with the exception of those to London, where travelers must pass through passport control). If the development goes ahead, however, passengers will be re-routed through separate departure and arrival halls, accessing the platforms through the mall then descending back down to their trains via elevator and escalator. The letter’s signatories (and many other observers) hate this. The plan is a “gift to commerce” at travelers’ expense, they say, one that “pays for itself with pointlessly lengthened and complicated journeys.” By forcing passengers to wander a maze of retailers, the station is prioritizing footfall for stores over speed and ease for travelers.

A railway station does not typically seek to trap you. Indeed, a truly busy train hub wants you to get out of there as soon as possible.

There’s a clear precedent elsewhere in the world of mass transit here: The station sounds like it’s going to be a lot more more like an airport.

Nothing should be more like an airport. Even airports should be less like airports. Contemporary flight terminals are purgatorial by design—and with an increasing trend for routing passengers through shopping areas, they’re getting worse. London’s airports, for example, have each been turned in a nightmarish IKEA of transit, forcing passengers to follow a labyrinthine trail past every single product the airport offers for sale before they can reach the gate. Claustrophobic and hectoring in effect, this approach means you’re effectively banned from reaching a bathroom until you’ve seen at least two giant Toblerone Jengas and a bare minimum of three aftershave endorsements featuring the many faces of Chris Hemsworth. All told, it makes you feel like krill being pushed through a blue whale’s intestine.