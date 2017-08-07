Madison McVeigh/CityLab

When landscape architects attract flocks to urban centers, city dwellers are keen to look up.

“We need to have a common language in place,” Elbin says of the project. “We need to come up with working definitions and descriptions of green roofs. We need to be speaking with people who are creating the roofs and maintaining them.” View from the top Meanwhile, as the built environment becomes friendlier to avian neighbors, it’s changing bird-watching, too. To bird-watch in cities, one need only look up—or, increasingly, climb to the roof. In 2009, inspired by the view from the ground, the ornithologist David Lindo—nicknamed the Urban Birder—decided to attempt a closer view of the flocks of wood pigeons in the West London skies. “They were so beautiful to watch from down below,” Lindo recalls. “In 90 minutes, I had seen roughly 16,000 or 17,000 of them fly over. I wanted to get elevated to try and see this from a higher perspective.” Lindo started contacting high-rises around the city about roof access. His lucky break came when the property managers of Tower 42 agreed to let him up. Stoic and sterile in typical postwar fashion, the 47-story structure is neither a standout in height nor in eco-friendliness, but for bird-watching, its flat, fenced roof is ideal. Lindo’s chance rooftop visit turned into the Tower 42 Bird Study Group, whose weekly sessions feature not only wood pigeons but also peregrines, kestrels, and anything that flies over London skies. The group began partnering with the London Wildlife Trust last month as part of the City of London’s wider efforts to survey bird populations in the region.

Over the past decade, Lindo has visited about 270 cities, wildlife-spotting from landmarks like Taipei 101 and a former League of Communists of Yugoslavia headquarters in Belgrade, Serbia. “One of the things that I teach and preach is for people to get on roofs all over the world,” Lindo says. “It's my life's mission to engage with people who may not have thought of birds and wildlife before.”

Lindo is committed to bridging the rural-urban divide that runs throughout modern bird-watching history. Colonialism in the 19th century brought European scientists to diverse climes and geographic regions, spurring ornithology’s maturation as a specialized science. As the body of bird literature grew, field guides continued to center avian life in nature, away from industrialization, away from cities. Even now, there’s a rift in nomenclature. Many prefer to describe the hobby as “birding” rather than “bird-watching.” The former implies active intent—driving to far-flung locales, listening for bird calls, alternating between long waits and long walks—while the more passive “bird-watching” requires less time and certainly less wilderness. But this rural-urban divide is less stark from the air than it is on land. Migratory patterns predate towering church spires and International Style office buildings, and when cities fall on migration routes, birds cut through. “When I was growing up, I was told that there's no wildlife in cities,” Lindo says. “And that probably fired me on to discover this wildlife.” And in sharing his discoveries with others, Lindo is bringing birding out of the rural wilderness and into urban life—but you don’t have to live in specific cities in order to participate. Last July, the Javits Center green roof rolled out a live video feed. The camera broadcasts an around-the-clock, east-facing view of sedum and skyscrapers to anyone with a YouTube connection. It’s more accessible than New York, perhaps even more so than any roof (though free tours of the sprawling space are available by request). But the feeling of glimpsing gulls fly across the screen is no less satisfying.