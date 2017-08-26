Aid organization Direct Relief has created maps using ESRI that show the poor, immigrant, elderly and disabled communities in harm’s way.

Wow. As of 630a ET, courtesy of @NWSCorpus , highest storm-total rainfall amount at of 515a ET (415 CT) of 16.43" in #Victoria #TX #Harvey 😮 pic.twitter.com/YnOHFVYEDI

This is actually a worse scenario than yesterday w/tighter clustering of 4cast points. At least 5 days of rain over the same places! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/tLjLBsPP69

On Friday evening, Hurricane Harvey intensified to a category 4 storm as it hit the central Texas coast, pummeling it with rain and swirling winds at 130 mph. The National Weather Service predicts it will continue to linger for at least 48 hours, causing “life threatening catastrophic rainfall” and “devastating” river flooding in Southeastern Texas.

The mapmakers have used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social vulnerability index to show the geographical distribution of households with elderly or disabled members (in orange), immigrant or limited English-speaking populations (in purple), and pockets of poverty (in green). The darker the color, the higher the concentration of these factors in each region:

Like in the case of storms like Katrina and Sandy, the heaviest cost of Harvey’s destruction is likely going to be borne by the most vulnerable communities in its path. Humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief has created interactive ESRI maps that show exactly where these communities are.

Click through for a closer look.

While many South Texans evacuated North per the recommendation of Governor Greg Abbot, poorer or disabled folks may not have had the resources or the capability to do that. Many undocumented immigrants, as well, may have chosen to stay behind because Border Patrol refused to suspend its checkpoints during the storm. (The governor did affirm, however, that shelters will be exempt from immigration enforcement.) Thousands of inmates will be weathering the storm in place as well.

Within cities, poor communities of color often live in segregated neighborhoods that are most vulnerable to flooding, or near petrochemical plants of superfund sites that can overflow during the storm. Others live in more remote areas that may be hard for rescuers to access in the aftermath of the storm. Residents of many “colonias”—small, poverty-stricken neighborhoods near the U.S.-Mexico border—are directly in the path of the storm. Their homes are often built on flood zones using and lack wastewater infrastructure. Upwards of 70 percent colonia inhabitants are U.S. citizens.

Border Patrol keeping checkpoints open during #HurricaneHarvey. https://t.co/PG3kDhskvr Meanwhile, dozens of colonias are in path of storm. pic.twitter.com/cRIEWjvX09 — Teddy Wilson (@reportbywilson) August 25, 2017

Texas is among the states that are particularly vulnerable to climate change, and it’s well-acquainted with the devastation floods can cause. But it was particularly ill-equipped to deal with a storm of this magnitude: the state has devoted little money and effort towards flood-control planning. Meanwhile, its cities have sprawled—spreading thinly across prairie lands that could have helped absorb excess rainwater. As Harvey continues to wreak havoc, it’s clear that the most vulnerable Texans are going to pay the price.