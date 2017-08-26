The Vulnerable Communities in Harvey's Path, Mapped

  1. Tanvi Misra

Aid organization Direct Relief has created maps using ESRI that show the poor, immigrant, elderly and disabled communities in harm’s way.

On Friday evening, Hurricane Harvey intensified to a category 4 storm as it hit the central Texas coast, pummeling it with rain and swirling winds at 130 mph. The National Weather Service predicts it will continue to linger for at least 48 hours, causing “life threatening catastrophic rainfall” and “devastating” river flooding in Southeastern Texas.

— NWS (@NWS) August 25, 2017

Like in the case of storms like Katrina and Sandy, the heaviest cost of Harvey’s destruction is likely going to be borne by the most vulnerable communities in its path. Humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief has created interactive ESRI maps that show exactly where these communities are.

The mapmakers have used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social vulnerability index to show the geographical distribution of households with elderly or disabled members (in orange), immigrant or limited English-speaking populations (in purple), and pockets of poverty (in green). The darker the color, the higher the concentration of these factors in each region:

(Andrew Schroeder/Direct Relief)

Click through for a closer look.

While many South Texans evacuated North per the recommendation of Governor Greg Abbot, poorer or disabled folks may not have had the resources or the capability to do that. Many undocumented immigrants, as well, may have chosen to stay behind because Border Patrol refused to suspend its checkpoints during the storm. (The governor did affirm, however, that shelters will be exempt from immigration enforcement.) Thousands of inmates will be weathering the storm in place as well.

Within cities, poor communities of color often live in segregated neighborhoods that are most vulnerable to flooding, or near petrochemical plants of superfund sites that can overflow during the storm. Others live in more remote areas that may be hard for rescuers to access in the aftermath of the storm. Residents of manycolonias”—small, poverty-stricken neighborhoods near the U.S.-Mexico border—are directly in the path of the storm. Their homes are often built on flood zones using and lack wastewater infrastructure. Upwards of 70 percent colonia inhabitants are U.S. citizens.

Texas is among the states that are particularly vulnerable to climate change, and it’s well-acquainted with the devastation floods can cause. But it was particularly ill-equipped to deal with a storm of this magnitude: the state has devoted little money and effort towards flood-control planning. Meanwhile, its cities have sprawled—spreading thinly across prairie lands that could have helped absorb excess rainwater. As Harvey continues to wreak havoc, it’s clear that the most vulnerable Texans are going to pay the price.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Downtown revival: Eau Claire is now Wisconsin's second-fastest growing city.
    Solutions

    How Bon Iver Saved Eau Claire

    The small Wisconsin city is enjoying a cultural revival, thanks to its gorgeous setting, a few well-placed boosters, and a knack for smart development.

    1. David Lepeska
  2. POV

    Grenfell Was No Ordinary Accident

    The catastrophic fire that killed at least 80 in London was the inevitable byproduct of an ideology that vilified the poor.

    1. Henry Wismayer
  3. A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Ike in Galveston, Texas September 13, 2008.
    Environment

    'This Storm Has It All'

    As the heavily developed Houston area braces for Hurricane Harvey, an urban flooding expert sees a catastrophe in the making.

    1. Jessica Leigh Hester
  4. Equity

    Income Inequality Is Making Rent Even Less Affordable

    When inequality goes up, so, too, does the rent burden—especially for the lowest income residents.

    1. Richard Florida
  5. POV

    In Gettysburg, the Confederacy Won

    Some of the monuments in this small Pennsylvania town aren’t telling the truth about the battle that was fought here.

    1. Scott Hancock
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content