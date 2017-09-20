Lab Report: What Earthquake-Prone Cities Fear Most

Recovery effort: Tuesday’s powerful earthquake in Mexico City toppled buildings, killed more than 200 people, and kicked off an intense recovery effort in the capital. For other earthquake-prone cities, especially L.A., the shocking scenes were a “graphic reminder” of what’s almost certain to happen someday, via the Los Angeles Times:

We know that someday, any day, it will be Los Angeles’ turn for a Big One. That’s what the experts tell us, though it’s easy to forget when the ground is still. This was a sobering and graphic reminder.

The wonder, or perhaps the horror, of social media is that it allows people to remotely participate in a catastrophe in a personal but safe way. Photos are one thing, but hearing the real terror and fear from those who are there fully experiencing it in real time is another thing entirely. In another earthquake video shared on Twitter, a man holds a phone to record his reaction along with that of a woman in the room. He says no way, no way, no way and the woman babbles, I think she’s praying, as the furniture topples and the room rocks. It’s a terribly intimate moment I’m almost embarrassed to watch. But it strikes a chord. I’ve been there. And I will be there again, most likely.