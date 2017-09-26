Lab Report: Puerto Rico's 'Urban Refugees'

People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria.

Hurricane Maria’s aftermath: Nearly a week after the hurricane pummeled Puerto Rico, much of the city of San Juan remains without electricity, running water, and phone service. Two hospitals are running on generators and the wait is long for gas and plane trips out. The Los Angeles Times reports:

“What we’re now seeing is that the aftermath is almost more horrific than the actual passing of the hurricane itself,” said San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. “The death toll is rising. People have still not communicated. And in San Juan, you’re seeing what I’m calling ‘urban refugees.’” “We’re doing our damnedest to get to them, especially the elderly that are left locked up in their buildings with no food, no electricity, no medication, no medical attention,” she said. “We’re canvassing them one by one.”

Wage boost: Target’s move to raise its minimum hourly salary to $11 by next month and $15 by 2020 joins a trend of big U.S. companies—like McDonalds, Starbucks, and Costco—boosting base wages to stay competitive with job-hopping employees. (AP, Quartz)

The food delivery game: Uber was late to the arena with food delivery service, and the competition is stiff, but today UberEats stands out as one of the most promising areas of growth for the company, in some cities even eclipsing its main ride-hailing service. (New York Times)

Stemming Chicago’s gentrification: Mayor Rahm Emanuel is advancing new requirements for affordable housing for developers in hot Chicago neighborhoods, but critics say they don’t go far enough for working-class families. (Chicago Tribune)

”Sorriest Bus Stop in America”: After weeks of votes from readers, Streetsblog has crowned this year’s winner—a bus stop in Seattle “on a narrow patch of grass between a high-speed road and an active freight rail track.”

The urban lens:

Excited about the new bike lanes on Grand Boulevard. #completestreets #kc #bikelanes #igkansascity A post shared by Planning and Design (@pdsumkc) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

