A predictive tool shows vast areas of the Southeast going dark in the massive storm.

Florida’s two nuclear plants are shutting down in anticipation of a pounding from Hurricane Irma on Sunday and beyond, though their owners say there’s no danger of reactor damage. There will no doubt be other kinds of energy interruptions as the now-Category 5 storm barrels over the Southeast—but just how many people will be left sitting in the dark?

Rushing in with a prediction is this “Hurricane Irma Power Outage” forecast tool that shows, at latest check on Thursday evening, about 2.6 million customers potentially affected, many in cities like Miami and Tampa. That number could be underestimating the true energy drain from Irma, as the model only takes into account the hurricane’s present forecast and omits areas to the north, where it may still head.

The tool was created by researchers who wanted to show expected blackouts on a vast scale. “We first started working on spatially generalized models in 2010 when we saw a need for a hurricane power outage model that could be used anywhere along the U.S. coastline rather than for a single utility-service territory,” email two of its creators, Seth Guikema of the University of Michigan and Steven Quiring at Ohio State University. “Utility-specific models have an important place as well, and we continue to develop utility-specific power outage forecasting models, but spatially generalized models provide valuable information to a broad set of stakeholders.”