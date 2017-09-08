Madison McVeigh/CityLab

As the deadly White-Nose Syndrome continues to spread, advocates in Milwaukee, Austin, Detroit, D.C., and more are raising awareness and protecting these much-maligned mammals.

At dusk—under clouds intermittently spitting a soft drizzle—about 60 of the diehards remained. They had not been dissuaded by the day’s long lines, the “ick factor” of being close to “creepy critters,” or looking through microscopes at poop. Abuzz with anticipation, they watched as biologists from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hoisted a net high into the tree branches alongside Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Lagoon. Darkness fell, and a small brown bat—about the size of a child’s palm—was caught. As biologists wearing headlamps and gloves rushed over to extract it, some in the crowd exclaimed: “I hope he’s not hurt!” “Oh, poor little guy. He’s probably terrified!” The bat biologists quickly determined the species (Big Brown Bat) and sex (male). Then everyone crowded around the “processing table” to watch J. Paul White, of the Wisconsin DNR, measure the chirping creature and place him in a brown paper lunch sack on top of a scale. White announced the healthy juvenile weighed about 20 grams, or “eight pennies.” Dozens of cell phone cameras flashed before the bat was released from White’s grip. As it flapped away, fingers pointed to the night sky and one woman declared: “I just don’t understand why people are so afraid of them.”

Estimating bat populations is difficult, but “this isn’t because of a lack of interest or effort,” says Jonathan Reichard, the WNS Assistant National Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Reichard adds that calculating the total number of bats nationwide is a daunting proposition, open to debate partially because bats are elusive and highly mobile. Bats are easiest to tally while hibernating in caves and old mines where WNS is wiping out whole colonies, and has killed about 80 percent of hibernating bats in the northeast.

Possible policy boosts WNS has caught the attention of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat whose farm home is “not far from a bat cave…in rural central Vermont” noticed, “as bats disappear, mosquitos increase.” So the Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee has vowed to lead efforts to fight this “pandemic.” Glenn Thompson, a Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania and a member of the House Agriculture Community, says “bats provide significant benefits to agriculture and landowners rely upon them as a natural pesticide.”

Since 2008, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has committed about $40 million to fund research, communication, outreach, and management to coordinate the national response to WNS. It’s not clear how much funding will be available in the future—or even in next year’s budget. The proposed House Appropriations bill included a recommendation to spend $4.5 million “to continue to search for a cure for white-nose syndrome in bats.” But wildlife and conservation get little attention in President Donald Trump's America First Budget Blueprint that supports a move to “leverage taxpayer investment with public and private resources.” The Bats for the Future Fund is a new public/private partnership launched in 2016 to provide grant funding for both existing and new treatments for WNS, with backing from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, and Shell Oil Company. Meanwhile, scientists have been experimenting with decontaminating abandoned mines and developing a vaccine or probiotic to be spread by a gel or paste. So far nothing is ready to be deployed, Reichard says. Even if a solution to White-Nose Syndrome is found, biologists say that the U.S. bat population will rebound slowly, if at all. Reichard describes “managing the disease to ensure healthy bat populations in the future” as a “race against the clock” while the disease rapidly spreads. Many hibernation sites are contaminated and bats typically only produce one pup a year. Soon some species could be gone for good.