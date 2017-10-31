We compared the strength, consequences, and long roads to recovery.

The fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy happens to fall just on the other side of a summer bookended by devastating storms. Below, we’ve collated damage reports to estimate how Sandy figures relative to the recent spate of disasters to strike U.S. shores, and to Hurricane Matthew, which knocked into solid ground this time last year. Sources: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Hurricane Center, U.S. Energy Information Administration, Weather Prediction Center, Department of Energy, National Weather Service, NASA. (Soren Walljasper/CityLab) A note about methodology: Whenever possible, we compared data collected by the same agencies over time. For all of the storms (Sandy, Matthew, Harvey, Irma, and Maria), we consulted bulletins and impact reports from the National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In the case of the most recent storms, the latest NOAA data we consulted did not always include all of the variables. In those instances, we turned to other agencies within those parent institutions: We drew some rainfall, wind gust, and storm surge data for Harvey and Irma, for instance, from the Weather Prediction Center, which is nestled within NOAA. To pinpoint rainfall estimates for Maria, we used NASA data. To estimate power outages, we drew from event reports produced by the Department of Energy.