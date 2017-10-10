Lab Report: 'The War on Coal Is Over.' So What Now?

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

“The war on coal is over”: For a local look at the EPA’s decision to revoke the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, see Pennsylvania—where the coal industry is praising the move, but environmental leaders fear threats to the state’s ongoing goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 33 percent by 2030. WESA reports:

Former Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection secretary John Quigley said the state was on the way to meeting the preliminary goals set under the plan, because it’s using more natural gas, and less coal. But he says revoking the Clean Power Plan could set the state back in ramping up renewable energy like wind and solar. ...“It will cause Pennsylvania in my view to miss out on a lot of economic growth by not advancing more aggressive policies around renewable energy,” Quigley said. Around the country, there are twice as many jobs in solar as there are in coal.

California ablaze: As firestorms continue to ravage California wine country, the situation appears particularly dire in Santa Rosa, the region’s largest city—where mandatory evacuations orders and curfews are in effect, hospitals are closed, and entire neighborhoods have been lost. (Los Angeles Times)